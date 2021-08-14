Google and Lumen Bioscience apply machine learning to the manufacture of spirulina-based biopharmaceuticals





The two companies have announced the results of a joint study that applied machine learning to significantly improve the scalability of spirulina-based biologics.

Lumen Bioscience, a clinical biopharmacy company, collaborated with Google in a press release on August 11, 2021 to apply machine learning (ML) to significantly improve the scalability of spirulina-based biopharmaceuticals. We announced the result of. The Lumen Platform is based on the discovery of Engineering Spirulina and the subsequent development of low-cost systems for large-scale manufacturing under current good manufacturing practice controls for biopharmacy grades.

According to the Lumens press release, in a bio-manufacturing system like Lumens where the growth medium contains water and mineral salts, there are too many variables that can interact, experimenting with one element at a time. Cannot be investigated with. ML applications help improve productivity processes that have taken decades on older biomanufacturing platforms such as yeast, E. coli, and CHO.

In this paper, we use Basian blackbox optimization to increase spirulina productivity and to quickly explore a 17-dimensional space containing several environment variables such as pH, temperature, light spectrum, and light intensity. Let’s take a closer look at the application. The title of this study is the optimization of machine learning for culturing photosynthetic microorganisms and recombinant protein production, and peer review is pending.

Lumen co-founder and chief scientific officer Jim Roberts said that the combination of two pioneering innovations will bring Google’s machine learning and spirulina-based therapeutics to the world’s catastrophic illness. You can get even closer to a fully optimized approach that can affect you. Bioscience, press release. We believe that this treatise is the first to explain the application of AI technology to biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With funding from the Department of Energy, mucosal and locally delivered organisms for highly prevalent diseases that were previously infeasible due to the cost and scaling challenges of traditional biomanufacturing. We look forward to future implementation of these practices to provide the formulation. platform.

The study was led by Google Accelerated Science’s Caitlin Gamble, Lumen, and Drew Bryant, and was partially funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Lumen Bioscience also received an additional $ 2 million from the Department of Energy to further develop these findings.

Source: Lumen Bioscience

