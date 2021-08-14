Downtown San Jose Village in Google – Residential Towers May Sprout Near Silicon Valley





San Jose — A new residential tower may sprout in downtown San Jose. This is a project to add hundreds of residential units near Google’s Transit-Oriented Development Zone.

According to project developer Urban Catalyst, the proposed name for the development, Apollo, is envisioned as a residential skyscraper that will replace the long-standing car wash on the corners of East Santa Clara Street and Stockton Avenue.

Residential skyscrapers will include 400 units, according to a preliminary proposal that project developer Urban Catalyst has begun to float with San Jose planners.

“This is one of the main gateways to downtown,” said Joshua Burroughs, chief operating officer of Urban Catalyst, a real estate company that works with site owners to develop projects.

Concept, a 405-unit Apollo residential skyscraper on 32 Stockton Avenue in downtown San Jose. // //

The tower will be 16 stories high and will be located on 32 Stockton Avenue in a prominent and bustling corner, adjacent to the main downtown San Jose location.

“Urban Catalyst development is within walking distance of Diridon Station, Whole Foods and Alameda amenities,” said Bob Stadler, principal executive of Silicon Valley Synergy, a land-use consultancy. “It’s a winning combination.”

Also nearby: Footprints of SAP Arena and Google’s Transit Village. Google is planning a new district of office buildings, shops, restaurants, homes, hotel facilities, cultural centers and entertainment s that can employ 25,000 search giants.

“Dense housing development near transit is exactly what San Jose needs,” Staedler said.

Burroughs believes that corner sites help with amenities that serve local residents.

“This is a great place for retailers on the ground floor,” Burroughs said. “You can use anything from Stockton Avenue to train tracks. I want to mimic something like the beer garden at Whole Foods.”

Urban catalysts expect the tower to be well equipped.

Pool deck area, concept of Apollo Residential Tower on 32 Stockton Avenue in downtown San Jose. // //

“In addition to the pool deck, Apollo has a spa, pool and roof lounge,” says Burroughs.

The project is also equipped with equipment to accommodate new working models in which the coronavirus is real but has emerged.

“When considering a hybrid telecommuting model, we are considering internal coworking on the site,” says Burroughs. “The project has a quiet workspace.”

The property was purchased by a group led by South Bay architects Tando and the Chun Hong family trust, according to a document filed with the Santa Clara County Records Office on August 11.

According to county records, the ThangDo and Chunhong groups paid $ 9.5 million for the property. The ownership group worked with Urban Catalyst to develop the site.

The Development Alliance also aims to purchase adjacent parcels. This will allow the group to manage just over an acre of land that can be developed after the car wash has been treated with a bulldozer.

When the project is built, the developers will use the cross-laminated timber. This is a new kind of building material that is cheaper, environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing than traditional timber products used in construction.

“Cross-laminated timbres have a different feel, and the exposed panels on the ceiling of the residential unit have a certain aesthetic feel,” says Burroughs.

Urban catalysts are trying to decide how to tackle the affordability of units in a project.

“This is one of the main gateways to downtown,” Burroughs said of the Apollo Tower. “This will catalyze Dilidon Station, one of the largest infrastructure investments in the Bay Area.”

Apollo Residential Tower, 405 unit residential complex, night view, concept on 32 Stockton Avenue downtown San Jose. // //

