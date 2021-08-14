Don’t wait until it’s too late – Pasadena Star News





As he said, Daniel Damian’s pain was obvious. He is still upset after losing his younger brother Antonio, who died on July 24, in a COVID-19 complication at Kaiser Permanente in Baldwin Park.

Antonio Damian, who graduated from Baldwin Park High in 1996, was 42 years old. He had no underlying health problems and was not vaccinated. So did Daniel Damian, a member of the Baldwin Park City Council. That is, until the first week of hospitalization for Antonios.

I went to get the first vaccine, and I remember calling him from there, Daniel Damian, 46, said on Friday. And I told him, hey, I just came out of getting my first vaccine. He was pleased that I had been vaccinated and asked my family to be vaccinated.

Antonio Damian poses with his daughter Alexis. Antonio Damian was unvaccinated and lost the battle with COVID-19 on July 24th. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Damian)

Antonio Damian (wearing a Dodgers hat) is posing with his niece Samantha Perayo (left), brother Daniel Damian, mother Consuelo, and daughter Alexis.

Antonio Damian on the left is posing with his wife Gloria, son Manuel, and daughters Ashley and Alexis.

Antonio, who left his wife Gloria and his children Manuel, Ashley, and Alexis, were also scheduled to be vaccinated. If he leaves the hospital.

He said, “God is happy and I will get my vaccine when I get out of it,” Daniel said. Unfortunately, it was too late.

Today, it’s Daniel’s message to those who haven’t been vaccinated yet: don’t wait until it’s too late, he said.

The Damian brothers initially did not trust science. Daniel said his relatives died a few days after the vaccination, but said it was due to a heart attack and there was no evidence of a link to the vaccine.

He (Antonio) and I talked a lot about the vaccine, but to be honest, I was worried about how soon the vaccine would come out, so there was some hesitation, Daniel said. Told. Delta variant. This was something we had never experienced and was worried about possible side effects.

One of our aunts in Mexico actually died, perhaps about three days after receiving the second COVID shot. Well, that may obviously be a coincidence. But to be honest, I wanted to wait to see if there was any other data coming out about the vaccine.

On the day Antonio died, his doctor called his family and told them that he probably wouldn’t go and could come to see him that morning. He was gone by the time they arrived.

Daniel said he frequently used FaceTimed Antonio during the two weeks he was hospitalized. Before being intubated, Antonio called to tell his brother, they put me down. A few days earlier, Antonio told his brother, “We take life for granted,” and asked him to take care of his family.

Daniel Damian said my brother had this infectious laugh about him. He loved life and loved barbecue. He loved his family and children. Every weekend he visited his mother to go shopping and make time to go out and eat.

Due to the convergence of factors, the Los Angeles County public health authorities are at the forefront of the ongoing pandemic.

Nearly 4 million people in LA County remain unvaccinated.

Only 54% of California’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase here and elsewhere in the state.When

The delta mutant, which has been criticized by experts for its current surge, is much more contagious and spreads faster than the original strain.

Authorities continue to declare that the vaccine maintains a strong effect on severe illness and death.

Damian doesn’t want anyone else to suffer like his family, so people should trust science, he said.

He said I don’t want to impose beliefs or politics on anyone. This is not about politics. It is destroyed by anyone, regardless of age, gender or race. it does not matter.

His 81-year-old mother tested positive for COVID-19 after a single vaccination in June. She had nothing more than mild symptoms.

According to Daniel, he uses the pain of his family to show it to others and send a message that he should be vaccinated. The vaccine works. We are proving it. That’s why I’m pushing this message.

I wish I had seen this earlier because I don’t have to experience what I’m experiencing now. Everyone, please go get the vaccine. Just get vaccinated.

