Recruitment and negotiation tips from former Google recruiters





By Nabanita De, Founder and CEO of Returnships.org

Finding a job can be a stressful and time-consuming process, making it difficult to get a job as a new graduate or a returnee with a career gap. However, it doesn’t have to be. At Returnships.org, we aim to inspire and empower you with the tools you need to succeed in this highly competitive job market. Nabanita De’s Returnship Podcast helps you navigate these waters.

Finding a job can be a stressful and time-consuming process, making it difficult to get a job as a new graduate or a returnee with a career gap.

Getty

Through this podcast, we celebrate the success story of the returnees (caregivers) who have returned from a long break. Podcasts further amplify tips from experts in areas such as human resources development, product management, engineering, and career mentorship, making them a one-stop shop for all questions about returning to work. Do you have a personalized question? Get direct advice from field experts on the Returnships.org forum page. Sign up for our first mentorship cohort, find a mentor and get your career back on track. Do you have your own story you want to share? I won’t look any further! Share it on a podcast with Nabanita and inspire countless women like you who are having a hard time finding the right support.

Finding the right job for you can be difficult, but it can be even harder to convince recruiters of the job that’s right for you, especially if the gap is long. You need to learn the techniques to utilize them as a golden ticket with your defenders to your dream job. Who is better at guiding you than a real recruiter? The latest episode features Aria Zhang, a former Google recruiter with an MBA from Duke and now working as a management consultant who has successfully transformed her entire career path. She shares a wealth of experience in hiring star employees on multiple continents. What is her main advice? Know what you want, have your own vision, and work backwards. She talks about the importance of knowing where you want to be in the future and covers topics such as:

1. How to enter management consulting from human resources development, duties in each industry, career navigation from human resources to consulting

2. How to approach recruiters

3. Resume green and red flag

4. How to effectively negotiate salary and level with recruiters if you have a dream job offer

5. If you have a career gap, how to fill the resume gap

6. Differences when adopting on different continents: Asia and North America

And some more golden chunks of wisdom that can be applied to anyone looking for a job.

To connect with experts in these domains and ask questions directly, join the community from this Returnships forum. Click here to hear more episodes of Nabanita De’s Returnships Podcast. To stay up to date on upcoming episodes of the Returnships Podcast, sign up for our newsletter here or subscribe here. If you would like to share your expertise on our platform as a speaker, or subscribe to our newsletter for upcoming updates, please visit www.returnships.org. Click here for host details.

Click here to find a free course to help you navigate through all the steps back to work. Apply here to sign up for an upcoming cohort of dedicated mentorship to return to work after years of career gaps.

This is a content marketing post from Returns.org, a Forbes EQ participant. The opinions of Forbes brand contributors are their own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbeseq/2021/08/13/recruiting-and-negotiating-tips-from-an-ex-google-recruiter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos