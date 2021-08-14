Battlefield 2042 Exodus and the nine things we discovered …





Last Thursday, Battlefield’s YouTube channel released a video called Battlefield 2042 Short Film Exodus. The 9-minute video aims to elaborate on the story of the upcoming game to be released in October this year, with larger maps and player numbers than ever before.

What Exodus had that sleeve

After sitting a few times trying to digest all the information the short film presents, this is what we’ve got so far:

The game will be set a few years after the end of Battlefield 4, but with the advent of characters such as “Pack” and “Irish” that existed in previous releases, we’re assuming this. The short film sets up a large PMC (Private Military Contractor) faction called Nopat as its adversary. “Oz” appears to be the main adversary and leader of the Nopat faction. It seems that most of the troops were abandoned due to the fallout of the army shortly after Battlefield 4 ended, damaging the credibility of most troops. Irish have a son. After some scenes, you can see him talking to his son and having an affair. The Irish give him a small toy (very similar to the dinosaur toy he saw in Battlefield 3’s seventh mission). We will be playing as Irish, Irish will join as operators in the next release. In fact, for those who pre-order the game, there’s a dedicated Battle Hardening skin that lets you get that skin and other cosmetics directly from Battlefield 4 content. The film hinted at a major military conflict between the United States and Russia. The Irish look is based on Michael Katt Williams, who is well known for his role as “Omar Little” on the hit television show The Wire. The name of the movie comes from the ship where the story unfolds. What you can safely imagine …

This next release doesn’t have the campaign mode that exists in almost every game, but that doesn’t mean there’s no running story behind it.

Battlefield 2042 Exodus took a look at what’s coming after the release and what to expect after the release. You can see other characters like DanielRecker, fans’ favorite weapons like an-94, and even maps like this: To name just a few, the Paracel Islands storm.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 22nd.

