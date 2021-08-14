Galaxy Z Fold 3 has one true killer app.The pandemic robbed it





If you’re almost stuck at home, having an eye-catching product isn’t all that new.

Samsung has pulled out all the stops with its new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Korean electronics giant appears to be poetic about engineering to ensure that mobile phones are water resistant and praise apps that take advantage of their unique advantages. The company shouted out for the first time in the US market about a camera built under a display.

But to be honest, these aren’t the reasons to buy a foldable. A true killer app is not a multitasking feature or a more spectacular video format. It’s not even a pure aesthetic wonder to see one of these phones collapse and unfold.

It’s flex. And it’s not a mechanical type.

Folding represents the most exciting advancement in the phone industry since the iPhone. And, like the iPhone, where people initially made a fuss and wanted to see it, foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have an exclusive element. Most people get one for their historic astronomical price. Of course, it makes the phone even more attractive to someone who can actually afford them.

But as my colleague CNET Senior Reporter Shara Tibken said, these phones, announced last week, did everything right for Samsung to focus on factors such as durability and low price. Despite being, you may have a hard time finding a buyer (but higher than usual) phone) price. This is partly because pandemics have largely denied the opportunity to showcase the latest and greatest devices in the midst of fear of close interaction with others. The proliferation of new delta variants of COVID-19 in the United States will probably arouse those concerns.

If no one is around to check your state-of-the-art phone, its exclusivity and novelty lose their appeal. Of course, the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 has features and applications that you will love in the future. But if you can’t show it off, it’s not the same. Folding is clearly intended to be a conversational source, and for now, face-to-face conversations with random people and friends can be a daunting subject.

Does it sound superficial? Maybe. But you haven’t bought a Lamborghini to race in rush hour traffic.

This is not a knock on Samsung or the new Z-line foldable products. The company is trying to establish a new category of devices, but it’s always difficult. This task is complicated by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, but it never disappears. This may not be the environment in which consumers (even wealthy consumers, who are usually considered foldable) are willing to bet on completely different products. Especially if they can’t show it off.

As part of that, Samsung said the main reason consumers bought the previous iteration of the Galaxy Z fold was the large display. It is said that the enthusiasm for folding is increasing.

“The market is showing growing interest and demand for our new foldable lineup,” the company said in a statement. “Folding buyers say they are enjoying the great benefits of incorporating this innovative device into their daily lives.”

However, given how fast foldable adoption is, not many applications utilize foldable flips for large foldable displays or small clamshell designs.

Samsung has called on several partners, such as Microsoft Teams, to create apps that make better use of the device’s unique design. CNET editor Patrick Holland praises the improved multitasking capabilities on the first take. However, nothing pops out as a killer app.

Until someone creates a breakthrough app, the biggest attraction of foldable is that awesome element. And when you can’t really share it with anyone, it’s not that great.

