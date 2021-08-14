Non-Kojima Silent Hill Horror Game Abandoned, Get PS5 App





Screenshot: Blue Box Game Studios / Kotaku

After a lot of enthusiastic fan speculation and a lot of technical delays, the Blue Box Game Studios PS5 app is officially here to promote the next horror game, Abandoned. Considering everything up to its release, it’s as anti-climatic as you would expect.

The abandoned PS5 app runs at a whopping 5.1 GB, even though it contains only a small amount of teasing. Some guys are slipping on a spooky old wooden floor and wearing boot-cut jeans. It lasts almost 12 seconds. According to the Blue Box, longer trailers and hands-off demos will appear in the app in the future, but for now, it’s basically running on the PS5 instead of Twitter, which the studio showed earlier this week. It’s just bullying.

The abandonment was announced on the PlayStation blog in April, and there were people who began to believe it was a disguised Kojima Silent Hill game thanks to some strange coincidence. But even if those conspiracy theories collapsed, they continued to find new ways to disappoint people, and months later there were still enough followers discussing it.

In addition to uploading the trailer to YouTube, the Blue Box insisted on its development, an attempt to showcase the game on PS5 in real time. Originally scheduled for release on August 10, it wasn’t.

G / O media may receive fees

Quick Update: We’re still working on it, the studio wrote on Twitter at the last minute with a tweet that has just been deleted. We apologize for any inconvenience.

I wrote the next day that the delay was longer than expected. Addressed multiple engine issues that occurred shortly after discovering a graphical glitch. The next day it is written.

Finally here. And at least for now, it’s nothing. So if all of us can live our lives, and if Abandoned finally comes out, we can all enjoy it. And if that’s not good, we can add it to our pile of evidence of collective embarrassment for future generations to look back on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/anticipated-ps5-app-for-horror-game-abandoned-accidenta-1847484739 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos