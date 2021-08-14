This new smart lab is working on a self-parking car





Recently, there are various forms of autonomous driving. Tesla Autopilot helps drivers drive around the streets of the city, but more advanced systems like General Motors Supercruise allow people to actually take their hands off the steering wheel under certain circumstances. Ford has also worked hard in this area, but instead of looking at how self-driving can help drivers get out of the car and ask for parking assistance, they look to the road. It’s not just about being there.

Since last year, Ford and its partners have been experimenting with parking lots where specially equipped vehicles can park themselves without the need for a person to hold the steering wheel. And as of next month, a venture called the Detroit Smart Parking Lab will open its doors to test smart parking technology in real-world scenarios.

Initially, the project came about in late 2020 when Ford set up a shop in the bedrock assembly garage in the Detroit Corktown area. The idea was to easily show how a vehicle could pass through a parking garage and safely park in a space without human intervention.

To showcase its efforts, the automaker has partnered with equipment supplier Bosch for the first experiment. Ford has equipped some of the escape crossovers with features connected to advanced sensors, allowing vehicles to park inside structures.

The magic show really started when the driver arrived at his destination in the garage. The driver can instruct the vehicle to park by simply getting out of the vehicle and pressing a button on the smartphone app. Specially equipped Escape leverages unique self-driving hardware combined with sensors installed in the garage to skillfully navigate concrete structures, potentially brought to you by passpersons, cars, or the outside world. Avoid any obstacles.

When the vehicle arrived in front of the empty space, it cleverly returned to its place and was safely nested between the lines. And when the drivers were ready to leave, they used the same smartphone app to call the vehicle into a designated area in the garage.

Unfortunately, the demonstration lasted only about a month, during which time it showed Ford’s vision of how vehicle autonomy could improve the driving experience after the vehicle left the road.

The current expansion of the project is a collaboration between Ford, Bosch, real estate developer Bedlock, car rental company Enterprise, and Michigan. The idea is for automakers and innovators to use the Smart Parking Lab, hosted within Bedrock Assembly Garage, as a setting for testing parking-inspired technologies.

Parallel parking and spot discovery in crowded tight structures are some of the most stressful driving situations. As a result, Ford has invested heavily in innovations such as parallel parking assistance technology, said Craig Stevens, Ford’s director of control and automation systems. The Detroit Smart Parking Lab will help you work with other innovators on even better solutions to make parking easier, so you won’t spoil your night out.

As an example, car rental company Enterprise plans to use Smart Lab to develop ways to make the rapid turnaround process of rentals more efficient through automation. This means a smarter way for customers to return their vehicles and a more efficient way for enterprises to use automation to prepare the same car for the next lessee. Self-parking vehicles not only help enterprises facilitate vehicle cleaning logistics, but also when dealing with future battery-powered vehicle fleets when preparing to refuel or charge the vehicle. You can reduce the labor cost of.

The purpose of the lab is to reinforce innovations in new automotive technologies centered on smart parking. In fact, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has established a source of funding called the Michigan Mobility Financing Program that businesses can use to develop around parking labs. The American Center for Mobility, a non-profit government and industry-backed organization that oversees the day-to-day operations of the garage, says it will focus heavily on developing more efficient parking technologies.

There are many sustainable impacts that can help projects like the Smart Parking Lab achieve. Studies on urban infrastructure show that Americans spend an average of 17 hours each year looking for parking in urban environments. All that unconscious driving is not only a waste of time, but a waste of fuel. In other words, it contributes to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. To put the value of $ on it, drivers spend an average of $ 345 a year simply looking for parking.

Of course, lab operators believe that progress in other sectors comes from the garage. Improving vehicle maintenance and charging, rental, logistics, and last mile delivery efforts, to name just a few.

For Ford and its partners, the garage is a playground where new conceptual technologies are built and refined, but at least for now, the new parking lot itself cannot be placed in Corktown. We hope that the technology developed within that wall will flourish in the capabilities that will be incorporated into future vehicles, and perhaps in the infrastructure of cities across the country.

