Learn Google DevOps skills to improve your organization’s efficiency





Organizations can adopt DevOps practices to update their software more efficiently and release more powerful releases faster.

August 14, 2021 Read for 2 minutes

DevOps aims to combine software development and IT operations to shorten the system development life cycle and establish continuous improvement in software deployment. 63% of practitioners say that DevOps practices shorten the software development life cycle and lead to additional deployments. This means that if your organization adopts DevOps practices, you can update your software better and release more powerful releases faster. That’s great for your business.

Don’t know where to start and don’t want to bring in an expensive external consultant? Check out the Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle. It’s worth $ 792 and currently sells for just $ 29.99.

This 8-course bundle curates over 30 hours of training on Google DevOps and blockchain development from ITU Online. Since 2012, ITU Online has provided on-demand IT training content to more than 650,000 students, more than 200 companies, and more than 50 public institutions. They have won numerous awards, including Best in Biz Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

These courses start with the basics of DevOps. Learn what it is, best practices and key performance indicators, access Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and start using DevOps. From there, explore the number of DevOps certified tracks and get the training you need to become a DevOps Pro. Kubernetes is discussed in Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), and Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) and Certified Blockchain Developer (CBD). Through all these courses, you’ll learn how to deploy enterprise-level software development solutions to your organization so that they can run more efficiently than ever before.

Cover one of today’s most important software development topics and learn how to run your business better. Take your business to the next level with the Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle. It currently sells for just $ 29.99.

