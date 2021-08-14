Scientists Discover “Missing Parts” in Quantum Computing Breakthroughs | Science and Technology News





Scientists at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, have announced the discovery of significant advances in quantum computing.

Until now, quantum scientists and computer engineers could only use a proof-of-concept model of a quantum processor operating on a few spin qubits, which is equivalent to a bit.

A new study, now published in Science Advances, has identified a technology that claims to allow researchers to control these millions of qubits.

The team sees their design as the “missing jigsaw piece” of quantum computer architecture.

In a traditional computer, a bit (a single unit of information, either 0 or 1) is stored in the computer’s own electronics, especially in a capacitor in a memory cell, the value of which the capacitor charges or discharges.

Spin Quantum Quantum computers replace this capacitor with a single quantum particle (electron) and its “spin” value.

Dr. Jarryd Play, a UNSW researcher, explains:

“This raises some real challenges if quantum computers want to scale up to the millions of qubits needed to solve globally important issues such as the design of new vaccines.

“First, the magnetic field drops so quickly with distance that we can only control the qubit closest to the wire.

“That is, as we bring in more qubits, we need to add more wires, which takes up a lot of space on the chip.”

The problem is that these chips need to operate at very low temperatures below -270 ° C, and the introduction of more wires will reduce the temperature of the chips and hinder the reliability of the cubits.

“That’s why this wire technology gives us control over only a few qubits,” said Dr. Pula.

The breakthrough was brought about by redesigning the entire structure of the chip. Instead of running thousands of control lines across thumbnail-sized pieces of silicon, the team generated a magnetic field over the chip, allowing all qubits to be manipulated at the same time.

This was first proposed in the 1990s, but new research is the first practical way to achieve this.

“We first removed the wire next to the qubit and then came up with a new way to supply a microwave frequency magnetic field throughout the system. So, in principle, we could send the control field to up to 4 million qubits. “It was,” said Dr. Plastic.

Next, researchers added a new component called a dielectric resonator, a crystal prism, on top of the silicon chip. It can be used to focus microwave wavelengths to a smaller size.

“Dielectric resonators reduce wavelengths to less than a millimeter, allowing microwave power to be converted very efficiently into a magnetic field that controls the spin of all qubits.

“There are two important innovations here. One is that you don’t have to put in a lot of power to get a strong qubit drive field. This is decisively less heat-generating. Second, the fields are so uniform across the chip that millions of cubits all experience the same level of control. “

Although the team’s experiment with the ability to control millions of qubits at the same time was successful, “there are engineering challenges that need to be resolved before creating a processor with one million qubits,” Dr. Pla added.

