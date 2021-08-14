Google is adding authentication to Android’s secret tab





Chrome on Android is preparing for a privacy-centric upgrade that hides a secret tab behind a PIN, password, or biometric layer.

Google’s Chrome browser on Android will soon hide the secret mode tab behind the authentication layer. Browsers, which account for more than 60% of the global mobile web browser market, have recently made some adjustments to further enhance the incognito mode experience. One of them was to allow users to take screenshots while browsing the web in incognito mode. Last year, the browser made a change that prevents websites from detecting if a visitor is checking out a web page using incognito mode.

In addition, Google has fixed an issue that could cause the browser to freeze when the user closes the secret tab. For those of you who don’t know, when you browse in secret mode, Chrome will not be able to collect details such as browsing history, cookies, website information, details entered in the form, permissions granted to the website, and so on. Of course, Chrome’s secret mode isn’t comparable to the services offered by Brave and its eponymous search engine, but it looks like it’s more privacy-enhancing. However, the situation is complicated when a user keeps the secret tab open or rents out a smartphone to another user running in the background.

This is where the latest Chrome development for Android comes in handy. Google is testing a new feature in the browser Android client that locks the secret tab behind the additional authentication layer. Therefore, if the user minimizes or exits the Chrome browser, they must reauthenticate using a PIN, password, or biometric such as unlocking face or fingerprint to access the secret tab. Users will not be able to view the contents of the Secret tab until the ID is verified. If it sounds familiar, it’s because Chrome on iOS already has Face ID or Touch ID unlock on the Secret tab enabled.

Great feature to make secret mode more private

A future feature, called Enable Reauthentication for Devices in Secret Mode, is now accessible as a Chrome flag that must be manually enabled.When the flag is activated, in the browser settings menu[プライバシーとセキュリティ]A new configuration option appears in the section. However, privacy-centric features are currently being tested only on the Canary development channel and are not available in the latest beta (version 93.04577.37) and stable (version 92.0.4515.131) Chrome for Android.

Once the feature is properly rolled out, the user will be prompted to unlock when returning to the Chrome for Android Secrets tab. When you tap the unlock button, you will be prompted to enter priority lock screen authentication data such as PIN, alphanumeric password, pattern lock, fingerprint scan, face unlock, etc. It’s unclear when it will enable reauthentication of devices in secret mode but will be released over a stable channel, but given that it’s available in version 94 of the Canary build, the Chrome 94 rollout has begun. It may arrive at the time. According to Google’s planned release schedule, it can happen in the third or fourth week of September.

Source: Chromium Gerrit

