Curious and cautious retail technology





Retailers are always told to innovate and deliver the latest and greatest technology in their stores wherever possible. Retail technology can move needles to key KPIs, but changes can also threaten customers who are hesitant to try new technologies.

At the same time, avoiding innovation disrupts customer loyalty when curious and tech-savvy customers try stores with more advanced products and eventually become loyal to the latter. There is a possibility. This can mislead retailers into investing in inappropriate technology for their customer base.

So what technology can handle both sides of the spectrum to excite curious shoppers while calming cautious shoppers?

Introducing new retail technology to consumers

An example of the latest innovations in retail technology comes from Amazon’s latest announcement on the implementation of Just Walkout technology in full-sized Amazon Fresh grocery stores. At this store, you can buy all the groceries, from meat and ready-to-eat meals to produce and pastries, just by leaving the store. This technology eliminates the need for checkouts by using computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning to charge shoppers for purchases without scanning of any kind.

This announcement has excited many consumers around the world and many US shoppers are interested in trying it out. According to a survey by Inmar Intelligence, 76% of shoppers who tested Just Walk Out on Amazon preferred it over traditional store formats. According to the same survey, 54% of shoppers expected this new type of store to succeed as e-commerce grows.

Amazon Go stores across the country are popular, but some customers are hesitant to try this new shopping experience. In fact, according to a PiplSay survey, 43% of US consumers say they don’t access Amazon Go locations or use Just WalkOut technology when they’re in the community. In addition, 59% of shoppers actually classified this technology as a threat to local grocery stores. The secret to retailers’ success over the next few years is to find a sweet spot between exciting, innovative, overwhelming and complex technologies.

Solutions for traditional progressive shoppers

For shoppers who are trying out new retail technologies and prioritizing a faster, frictionless experience, stores need to offer enough innovation to prevent the transition to more progressive stores. This means providing pop-up shops with a way to test new technologies, using loyalty programs to create mobile apps, and implementing optional alternative shopping methods such as mobile scanning.

However, traditional shoppers have easy-to-adopt, user-friendly solutions such as online pick-up and QR code scanning, allowing shoppers of all levels of technical knowledge to adapt to more. .. A seamless shopping journey. To avoid problems in the transition to a digital-first outlook, it’s important to have experienced associates nearby to help retailers get used to the new format and confused shoppers.

Make technology accessible to all customers

In-store and online technology does not have to be intimidating or exclusive. By using the right solution for your target audience, retail technology can successfully improve your store process without losing customers from either side of the digital spectrum. By investing in the right technology, companies can stay ahead of the curve without leaving anyone behind.

Michael Jaszczyk is CEO of GK Software

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://multichannelmerchant.com/blog/retail-technology-for-the-curious-and-the-cautious/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos