Winner of the IIT Campur Bag Award for the “Tech for Tribals” program that connects tribes and the global market





IIT Kanpur received the prestigious Best Entrepreneurial Skill Training Project Award in the Tech for Tribal program at the first Van Dhan Annual Awards of the Indian Tribal Joint Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED).

“Tech For Tribals” is an initiative aimed at the overall development of the tribe, with a focus on entrepreneurship, soft skills, IT, and business development through SHG, run through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK).

This award commemorates the 34th anniversary of TRIFED’s founding on August 6, 2021.

The IIT Kanpurs Technology Business Incubator, Science and Technology Innovation Research Foundation (FIRST) has set up two PMUs in Chhattisgarh and Kerala under the TRIFED-backed Tech for Tribals project. Incubators are widely known for their brand name, Startup Incubation and Innovation Center (SIIC).

Techniques for tribes that affect tribal settlements

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, said: We are proud to participate in Tech for Tribals, a unique program that makes the country’s tribes Atmanirbhar. It focuses on bridging the gap between tribal entrepreneurs and urban markets.

The technological changes brought about by IIT Kanpurs’ contribution to this unique initiative have emerged as a sign of change affecting tribal ecosystems. Through such intervention, he said, the tribe would face the challenge of independence above all else.

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal of IIT Kanpur, CEO of FIRST, commented: It helped tribal entrepreneurs lead the way to commercialization.

Professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor of Innovation and Incubation at IIT Kanpur, praised the efforts of the PMU team. TechforTribals believes that it has great potential to further enhance the impact and consequences of beneficiaries and exacerbate the social impact of the country. ..

IIT Kanpur developing courses for tribal entrepreneurship

Under the Tech for Tribals program, IIT Kanpur develops course content related to tribal and rural entrepreneurship in the value-added and processing of forest products.

The PMU team has implemented key interventions that contribute to SHG sustainability through skills-building efforts.

Tech for Tribals is a groundbreaking and unique project aimed at transforming a tribal entrepreneur of rupee 500 million with the aim of giving entrepreneurship to tribal forest producers registered in VanDhan Yojana. It’s a project.

Trainees will receive a six-week, 30-day program of 120 sessions with the comprehensive purpose of bridging the gap between tribal entrepreneurs and urban markets.

IIT Kanpur on the foundation of research and innovation in science and technology

Founded in 2000, the Startup Incubation and Innovation Center (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, is one of the oldest technology business incubators with many successes under its belt.

In 2018, Leadership began operating an incubator under the Science and Technology Research and Innovation Foundation (FIRST), a Section 8 company promoted by IIT Kanpur.

