Five startups that make India aatmanirbhar with defense technology





Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have dreamed of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s dream in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, but since then, start-ups have taken the cause and focused on Made in Solutions. We are creating an independent India.

In February 2021, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated that independence in the manufacture of defense equipment was important for maintaining India’s strategic autonomy. While addressing the audience at an industry event, he revealed that the government is aiming to reduce defense imports by at least $ 2 billion by 2022.

Our commitment is to ensure that the technology developed by the startup ecosystem acts as a multiplier of the Indian military’s operational and combat capabilities, he added.

The aerospace and defense industry is India’s strategically important sector, expected to reach $ 70 billion by 2030, according to Maier + Vidorno’s report.

Typical image

India has about 194 defense technology startups building innovative technology solutions that empower and support the country’s defense efforts. ideaForge, Tonbo Imaging, CM Environsystems, and VizExperts are one of the companies building innovative solutions to strengthen India’s defense efforts. The central government supports innovation through the Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX) initiative.

YourStory provides a handpicked list of startups working to make India Aatmanirbhar in the Defense Department on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Torus robotics

Based in Chennai, Taurus Robotics was launched in 2019 to assist the Indian Army with a modular unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that can meet a variety of mission requirements.

Founded by SRM University graduates M Vignesh, Vibhakar Senthil Kumar, and K Abbhi Vignesh, Torus Robotics is involved in the design, development, and delivery of fully electric unmanned ground vehicles for Indian defense services. The UGV is equipped with 6 degrees of freedom (6DOF), a robotic arm for detecting, identifying, and disposing of life-threatening unidentified objects.

In a previous conversation with YourStory, co-founder and director Vignesh M revealed that the trio has decided to opt out of campus placement and enter defense robot solutions.

Indian troops suffered the worst losses in 20 years when four heavily armed terrorists launched a grenade attack at Uri’s camp on September 18, 2016. This is our Eureka moment, we said our Indian army, Vignes.

Taurus was launched just three years after the Uri raid to understand their requirements, after rigorous investigation and multiple interactions with the Indian army.

Startup India has confirmed that Torus Robotics has also won the IDEX-DIO Pioneer Defense Innovator label. We have also built a mobile autonomous robot system (MARS) UGV for the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Mobile Autonomous Robot Systems (MARS) UGV by Torus Robotics [ Image Credit: Torus Robotics]

EyeROV

Based in Kochi, EyeROV uses marine robot solutions to enable efficient underwater inspection and solve problems in several industries such as defense, marine research institutes, shipping, oil and gas, infrastructure and construction. I am working on what to do.

Founded in 2016 by Johns T. Matthew and Cannappa Paraniapan P, EyeROV is developing India’s first commercial underwater drone for remote inspection of offshore assets.

In a previous interaction with YourStory, Johns said underwater inspections are better than land or air inspections because human divers need to deal with high water currents, poor visibility, and hostile environments due to wild marine life. I explained that it is difficult. Apart from this, divers can only dive to a certain depth.

The founders found a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to help solve these problems.

For human divers, there is either a delay in testing or a lack of expertise. According to Johns, ROV drones can dive up to 100 or 200 meters below sea level, while they can only dive up to 30-40 meters.

The startup’s first industrial underwater drone, EyeROV Tuna, was launched commercially in 2018. A 50cmX50cmX50cm cubic ROV covers dams, bridges, ports, hulls, oil and gas assets, and 25 projects in five states and other important underwater structures.

EyeROV, who won the iDEX Defense India Startup Challenge in 2019, joined the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) as the first customer. With the support of Maker Village Kochi, Kerala Startup Mission and GAIL, the startup has completed more than 15 pilot projects of Adani Power, Coastal Police, BSF, Kerala Fire and Rescue, Kerala Police and Assam Fire and Rescue.

EyeROV became part of the YourStorys Tech30 list in 2020, building an innovative ROV drone solution for data-driven reporting in marine operations.

Vinveri

Based in Iowa and Chennai, Vinveri is building indigenous UAVs or drones for special forces under the Ministry of Interior (National Security Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, etc.) and the Ministry of Defense.

The startup was founded in 2014 by Gokul Anandayuvaraj, an aerospace engineer at the University of Texas, and friends at the university, Yuan Qu and Eshan Halekote.

Iowa Startup Accelerator-backed startups have been manufacturing drones and supplying them to Indian special forces since 2016.

In a previous conversation with YourStory, Gokul explained that startups would take orders from clients and build drones. Startups work with them to fully understand the requirements from the UAV and build them accordingly.

Our drone helped save lives on the battlefield by placing the machine in front of Commando and taking the first hit while eliminating enemies, Gokul said.

Vinveli also holds two Indian patents. According to the startup, its launcher and launch system are completely uniquely designed and manufactured. Raw materials are also procured locally.

Image credit: Vinveli

ideaForge

Based in Mumbai, ideaForge is a common name in the defense and surveillance sector. The drone startup, which claims to have more than 90% of the market share in the security and surveillance segment, was founded in 2007 by IIT Mumbai graduates Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, Vipul Joshi and Ashish Bhat.

The company is involved in the manufacture of drones for defense, homeland security, and industrial applications. ideaForges drones are deployed by the Indian Army, the Central Armed Police Forces, and the State Police. We also have industrial customers in the geospatial surveying, oil and gas, and mining sectors.

In March, the company raised Rs 15 from BlackSoil in a venture debt round. Prior to this, tech giant Infosys also invested in the company. In January, ideaForge signed a $ 20 million contract with the Indian Army for the delivery of its high-altitude variant product, the Switch Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

According to the company, the Switch UAV is a unique system developed to meet the most demanding surveillance activities of the Indian Army. Fixed-wing VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) UAVs are designed to be deployed in high altitude and harsh environments for day and night intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

In April 2020, we worked with police in Sangli (Maharashtra) and Guwahati (Assam) to deploy drones to monitor and monitor the COVID-19 social distancing standards that are being blocked.

Optimized Electrotech

Based in Ahmedabad, Optimized Electrotech is an electro-optics startup that provides security and surveillance solutions.

Founded in 2017 by Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, Purvi Shah and Sandeep Shah. The startup offers smart city surveillance, satellite-based image processing, border surveillance, medical imaging, access control, machine vision, automobiles (advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS), and consumer-ready electro-optical systems. To do. electronics.

Co-founder Sandeep said you are working with the Department of Homeland Security (MHA) and the Department of Homeland Security (MOD) on YourStory. Our products help CISF protect strategic assets. These help BSF, ITBP, AR, and the Coast Guard monitor trespassing at the border. CRPF, all central and state police can use them for better legislative enforcement in the city, and the Army, IAF, and Navy can use them for information, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). ..

He added that the first line of products was deployed for border surveillance and defense purposes. Future product lineups will be used in the smart city surveillance and automotive sectors.

In April of this year, the startup raised $ 1.8 million in a pre-series A round led by Venture Catalysts. The funding was planned to be used for designing new era surveillance systems, product innovation, building prototypes for use in the rail sector, and smart city and intelligent border projects with $ 7.3 billion in market potential.

The products offered by Optimized Electrotech operate using the electromagnetic spectrum. According to the company, different parts of the spectrum provide different insights into the captured image. The startup operates in the visible light spectrum of 400 nm to 12 and provides image analysis for several applications such as border security and machine vision. Its InfiVision product series can detect tanks from a distance of 30 km.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

