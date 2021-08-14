Hyperspectral imaging can help detect woody breasts





Hyperspectral imaging technology, by combining artificial intelligence with machine learning, can help identify fleshy defects such as woody breasts during poultry processing.

Woody breasts have become such a problem in the industry, but much of the work is done in two extreme ways. Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of P & P Optica, said that one is in the university lab and the other is the actual producer, and the two may not overlap.

We were trying to build a device that would allow people to image woody breasts and diagnose woody breasts in a number of production level chickens.

From subjective to objective

Assessment of meat quality defects is usually done manually, a very subjective process.

Pawluczyk explained that he is trying to eliminate the subjectivity of the grading process by measuring large samples, performing important statistical analyzes, and examining multiple sources of chicken in large numbers.

Hyperspectral imaging identifies poultry product chemistry whether chicken breasts have true wood breasts, no wood breasts, or even the slightest defects in meat quality. You can provide the processor with information about the composition.

This technology uses a highly specialized camera to capture an image of each object as it moves down the line. Each pixel in the image displays hundreds of wavelengths along the optical spectrum.

Artificial intelligence and machine vision analyze images that look like wavy lines to the naked eye to provide accurate information about the chemical composition of poultry products.

