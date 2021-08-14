Stockholm Fashion Week Announces Designer Lineup and Program: “Fashion and Creativity Festival”





Key topics include technology, sustainability and innovation in the industry.

From August 31st to September 2nd, Stockholm Fashion Week unveiled a lineup of 30 designers and brands that showcase their collections, projects, visions and ideas.

Digital presentations, live shows, exhibitions and performances at stockholmfashionweek.se at Hotel At Six and around town in the heart of the Scandinavian capital continue to develop the technical aspects needed this season. While regaining the face-to-face element last year.

“This season’s Fashion Week is really a celebration of fashion and creativity. It’s nice to be able to physically showcase most of the SFW program and finally meet the designers to see their work live. We are proud to introduce you to Swedish fashion brands. The organizer of SFW and the secretary general of the Swedish Fashion Association said: Catalina Midby.

Participating designers and brands include newcomers such as Iggy Jeans and SFW Merging Designer 2021 winner Filippa Agaton. More established participants such as Lazoschmidl, Stand Studio, Asket, House of Dagmar and Stockholm Surfboard Club will also participate. SFW takes guests to the designer’s creative space with pre-recorded studio visits.

H & M also presents a sustainable collaboration of art and technology. This is another quest for the evolution of the fashion industry towards sustainability and the newly discovered but important relationship with technology.

Sustainability will be one of SFW’s largest comprehensive themes.

The Swedish Fashion Association, the organizer of SFW and the membership platform for Swedish fashion brands, wants to demonstrate that they are leaders in technology and innovation through “a true commitment to sustainability and diversity.” I am.

The Sustainability Hub in Stockholm city center hosts alternative circular Swedish brands such as RemakeStockholm, Popswap, Archivet, Gemme Collective, ReRobe and It’s Re: released. Each participating brand offers day-to-day activities, presentations and talks that present a business model focused on creative solutions and responsible fashion consumption.

Fashion Week begins with a half-day conference focused on sustainability, technology and innovation. At Fashion Future Touk, conversations with participating speakers such as H & M CEO Helena Helmerson, actress and WWF ambassador Maisie Williams, Global Fashion Agenda CEO Federica Marchionni, and European Parliamentarian Alice Barkoonke It is done.

Fashion Future Host Patrick Duffy, founder of Global Fashion Exchange, said:

See https://stockholmfashionweek.se/ for program, brand details, and all SFW updates.

