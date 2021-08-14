Reaffirming the Name of This Year’s Home Data Management Platform by PropTech Breakthrough | Work





McLean, Virginia .– (Business Wire)-August 13, 2021-

PropTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes outstanding real estate technology companies, products and services around the world, and this week announced the winners of its first PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. Remine, a leading real estate technology company, was awarded the Residential Data Management Platform of the Year. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards were created by parent company Tech Breakthrough after becoming popular and receiving an overwhelming number of industry nominations.

Remine has won with a modular approach that allows users access to streamlined information that allows them to place opportunities on the map by incorporating MLS data, public records, housing, people and mortgage information. .. As a modern solution, Remine is built on a state-of-the-art technology stack with a fully documented API infrastructure, giving users the flexibility, control, and ownership of their data. The technology stack consists of our flagship products, Remine Pro (front end), SSO dashboard, Docs + Transaction Management, and Add / Edit.

The ability of the platform to mix MLS data, public records, and consumer information enables the unique ability to create thei-offering features that give MLS members a great deal of insight.

We are honored to be recognized by PropTech Breakthrough in this way. Tim Dain, VP and GM of Remine’s MLS, is always in flux as real estate space continues to evolve. We promise to provide the latest products and services. Our ongoing mission at Remine is to provide best-in-class technology for agents to leverage their time, as well as provide powerful search and collaboration tools and streamlined transaction management for digital real estate. It’s about modernizing your journey.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to carry out the most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of today’s top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry. This year’s program received over 1,350 nominations from more than 12 countries around the world.

Bryan Vaughn, managing director of the PropTech Breakthrough Awards, says that in order to move forward, we need to end the days of maintaining a monolithic and inflexible system. All MLS is the foundation of future adaptability and resilience in this ever-changing situation, and Remine is passionate about providing unmatched service to its clients. Congratulations on Remine being selected as the Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. It provides a complete MLS 2.0 operating system for MLS, including Remine Pro (a complete front-end operating system), add / edit, database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine provides SSO dashboards, Docs + transaction management, and MLS websites.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS in the United States. Over 1,000,000 real estate professionals are registered through MLS or the Association of REALTORS. Headquartered in northern Virginia, it has remote employees in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO27001 certified.

About PropTech Breakthrough

The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global innovation and leadership, with corporate, technology and product creativity, diligence and success in the broader areas of real estate technology. We are dedicated to honoring and commending. .. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards cover breakthrough real estate technology companies and product achievements in categories such as finance, property management, short-term and vacation rentals, shared spaces, marketplaces, investment and crowdfunding, agent tools and services, and properties. It provides a platform for public awareness. Closing, insurance, construction technology, etc. For more information, please visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

Source: Remine

