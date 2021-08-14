



According to the US Department of Labor, nearly 90% of accidents related to fatigue in the industrial environment lead to personal injury, and the military aviation maintenance community is no exception. However, Canon is moving forward to limit these accidents by introducing and testing new technologies aimed at assisting maintenance airmen.

The 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Innovation Cell has begun testing the exoskeleton as a potential measure to combat mechanic fatigue.

In January 2021, 27 SOAMXs Innovation Cells were created to promote the mission of accelerating the change or loss of General Charles Q. Browns, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. One of the changes that needed to be accelerated was the approach to health and wellness of 27 SOAMXS aviation crew members.

Leadership was very concerned about fatigue, and that was when Innovation Cell undertook the project, Tech said. Sgt. 27 SOAMXS exoskeleton project leader Jared Kummerer. It was a common problem facing our maintainers. They used a two-seater lift to get to work and hold these physical positions for long periods of time.

Physical exercise is a common experience for aircraft maintainers. Many people expose their shifts to extreme conditions and perform strenuous movements such as crouching for extended periods of time or lifting objects overhead.

According to Kummerer, the maintainers were readjusting more regularly than necessary. They took a break and returned with all their might, but at the end of the day they reached a point where their stamina was completely reduced.

The question remains, what can be done to give the aviation crew the help they need to reduce their physical strain? For Kummerer, the answer was simple: the exoskeleton.

When I contacted another agency at Tinker Air Force Base, Mr. Kumeller said he was using the same suit currently under test. They actually saw a 20-25% increase in stamina along with their maintainers. Recent industrial studies on the use of exoskeletons have shown that increasing a person’s stamina by 10-20% during an 8-hour shift improves overall work performance and job satisfaction. By boosting these two factors, a third improved asset emerged.

The benefit other than overall health is productivity, Kummerer said. It used to take 4 hours, but now it takes 3 hours due to improved fatigue management.

The three exoskeletons currently being tested incorporate different movements and movements, but all three assist the user with mechanical gas shock assistance. The shoulder module helps Airman hold things overhead. The leg module assists in a crouching position, allowing the user to crouch for extended periods of time and then returning to a standing position. The back module makes it easy to lift objects by reducing stress and pressure points in the lower back and core muscle groups. All three allow both resistance (preventing the body from moving incorrectly or overstretching) and assistance (helping the body return to its natural position).

The exoskeleton testing phase is currently underway. Innovation Cell expects the exoskeleton to be fully utilized within a year.

According to Kummerer, one year will give you enough technical data to create a user manual. The fitting phase is the longest process. It is a multi-user device and needs to be able to devise programs to implement it safely and efficiently and make it sustainable in the future.

The cost of procuring these exoskeletons is high, but workplace injuries cost many, including personal injury, loss of production, retraining of new personnel, reintegration into the workplace, and workstation modifications. This can lead to such problems.

This proceeding is not intended to ease safety precautions. This is intended to help technicians complete tasks safely, Kummerer said. And the nominal sticker price for the entire exoskeleton is only a drop in the bucket when compared to the lifelong impact of work-related injuries. The reduction in excessive exercise was expected to save $ 15.1 billion.

The use of exoskeletons may sound like a futuristic concept, but Kummerer embraces it a lot.

[Exoskeletons are] Thought to be a superficial and fantasy science fiction novel, Kumeller said with a smile that he had made it a reality. Accelerating change and gaining without losing.

Shooting Date: 08.13.2021 Posted: 08.13.2021 15:31 Story ID: 403072 Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web View: 50 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This work, The Future is Now, by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions set forth at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/403072/future-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos