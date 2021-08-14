MacRumors Giveaway: Earn Air Travel Backpacks from WaterField Designs





This week’s gift has partnered with WaterField Designs to give MacRumors readers the opportunity to win the Air Travel Backpack and Air Caddy that are perfect for use on Apple’s iPad and Mac.

WaterField Designs manufactures a variety of bags for Apple devices, and the Air Travel Backpack is the latest product announced earlier this year. Designed specifically for travel, the 45L Air Travel Backpack is the maximum size (16 “x 7.5” x 22.5 “) allowed for carry-on baggage.

Priced at $ 419, the Air Travel Backpack has two separate compartments for high-tech gear and personal belongings, and the mobile office section has a set of padded sleeves and accessories for two laptops. Is attached.

The large laptop compartment fits up to 15 “x 10” laptops, so it works with Apple’s largest 16-inch MacBook Pro. The second compartment can also be used for tablets and can hold a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard attached.

WaterField Designs has created an Air Travel Backpack that acts as a mobile office. As a result, there are plenty of pockets and compartments for organizing cables, cords, chargers, pens, earphones and more.

The personal belongings compartment has a large interior for storing clothing, shoes and toiletries. Includes two sturdy straps to keep everything safe. There are two mesh zipper pockets for small items.

Both main compartments of the Air Travel Backpack are lined with a bright yellow material, making it easy to see what’s inside and find what you’re looking for.

Everything inside is secured by a D-ring that can be attached to a double zipper pull to keep it closed until ready to access. Also lock the zipper pull together for a small lock. Air travel backpacks can be carried vertically, worn on your back, or horizontally like a duffel bag.

Like all WaterField Designs products, the Air Travel Backpack is durable, well-made, and designed to withstand heavy use over the years to come. Available in black ballistic nylon with leather accents of various colors, or water resistant waxed canvas material.

WaterField Designs offers Air Travel Backpack’s optional accessory, the Air Caddy, a pouch for storing in-flight entertainment options. Available on iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro models, Air Caddy is available in wax canvas or ballistic nylon to match your Air Travel Backpack and can hold your tablet and other accessories and add-ons you need. ..

It fits within the main laptop compartment of an air travel backpack and fits snugly in the seat back compartment, making it an ideal travel companion.

One lucky MacRumors reader will be rewarded with Air Travel Backpack and Air Caddy prizes. To participate to win a “gift”, please enter your email address using the Gleam.io widget below. The email address will only be used for contact purposes to contact the winners and send them prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to YouTube channels, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

International law on free gifts is complex and can only be entered by US residents over the age of 18 and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in a state or territory. To provide feedback and get more information about “gift” restrictions, please see the feedback section of the site. Here, the rule description is redirected.

The contest will be held today (August 13th) from 11:00 am Pacific time to 11:00 am on August 20th. Winners will be randomly selected on August 20th and will be contacted by email. The winner will respond within 48 hours and provide the shipping address before a new winner is selected.

