Drive-Through Innovation-Breaking News in Manila





This special issue is a collaboration between the technology and motor divisions of Manila Breaking News. Here we will talk about how technology has changed transportation and made it more convenient and safer for both drivers and passengers. Transportation innovation isn’t just about getting vehicles to run faster. Technological advances are also aimed at providing better experiences for passengers, safety for drivers, and safety for all.

If you’re looking for your next vehicle, here’s the best brand to take advantage of what technology has to offer.

Ford:

Ford has integrated so many technologies into its territory that owning it has become the dream of every engineer. Efficiently control audio, air conditioning, ambient lights, and settings just like operating a high-tech toy. If you’re in a Ford Territory, simply place a compatible phone on the wireless charging pad and you’ll be able to connect while it’s powered on. And whatever the outside conditions, you can be comfortable. Just adjust the temperature of the front seats to make it warm and cool. What strikes you is the titanium version of the Fordco Pilot 360 technology in the territory. Intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities slows down when traffic in front stops or slows down, and stops the vehicle completely when traffic begins to move and before it resumes. Previously, this technology required driver reactivation when the car stopped for 3 seconds. The current progress is to continue operation if stopped for up to 30 seconds. Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control also includes speed sign recognition that reads the signage speed limit and adjusts accordingly.

Isuzu:

Isuzu recently announced a brand new and improved D-Max that combines convenience and functionality with a range of advanced technologies that make the driver’s and passenger seat ride experiences more enjoyable and safe. With Apple Carplay and Android Auto, drivers can play, navigate, and answer phone calls and text messages hands-free. If you’re driving, you can use your voice to ask for directions or switch to a new radio station as you grab the steering wheel and look at the road. All Isuzu D-Max includes a network of technical features that operate automatically and independently for a safer and more convenient ride. Intelligent driver assist system, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, wiper blade reverse function, rain sensing automatic wiper, UV glass. These technical features that work internally to focus me on the road will make me decide to get the D-MAX.

Suzuki:

Suzuki has reintroduced the iconic Vitara with a new body embedded in technology that tech and non-tech enthusiasts will love. Power assistance for a 7-inch touchscreen display with steering, cruise control, speed limiter, front and rear electric windows, voice-operated audio navigation system, smartphone connection, hands-free connection, and reverse camera. Other features that make your life more convenient include electrically adjustable door mirrors, an onboard computer that monitors outside temperature, a digital clock, a gear lever indicator, an instant average fuel consumption reading, and an ALLGRIP indicator ( (For 4WD models) is included). The front footwell, lower center storage box and vanity mirror also have additional cabin lighting.

Mitsubishi:

Mitsubishi brought the Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid, to Japan. The Outlander PHEV is equipped with a 13.8 kWh battery and a 2.4 liter gasoline engine that can travel farther than other electric vehicles. The technician wants to charge the Outlander PHEV in the same way that it charges the phone. Connect to a standard wall outlet. Just plug it in, charge it, and move it. It runs about 55km using pure electric mode, which greatly reduces running costs. On the safety side, we use radar to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the vehicle in front is too close, slows down or stops, the ACC will automatically slow down or stop the Outlander PHEV. By combining a camera and laser radar, the forward collision mitigation system or FCMS system determines the distance and speed compared to the vehicle in front. When the system detects the danger of a collision, it will sound an audible alarm and automatically slow down. Other technical features that ensure the safety of drivers, passengers and even pedestrians include lane departure warning, which warns the driver when the vehicle leaves the lane, and automatic high beam, which switches the beam when an oncoming vehicle is detected. And reverse are included. A cross-traffic alert that warns the driver when the rear bumper sensor detects a vehicle and approaches when moving backwards.

Toyota:

Toyota Motor Philippines has launched a revamped Innova. It features new technology and innovations to make your drive more accessible and safer. The new Innova is called an MPV with everything you need. The top-spec V variant features a keyless entry system with push-start ignition, speed-sensing door locks, automatic climate control, and a reverse camera with parking sensor. Toyota is also improving client convenience by introducing a new myToyota app that replaces the existing app that will soon be inaccessible. Toyota owners can now receive maintenance reminders, inquire about vehicle upgrades, and update their insurance information. If you still plan to buy a Toyota car, you can also download the app. You can use the app to see available models, accessories, and promotions.

Please choose the one you like. But whether it’s Ford, Isuzu, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, or Toyota, there’s one thing we can guarantee to you. These brands have fully integrated technology for vehicle convenience and safety, so you won’t get lost.

