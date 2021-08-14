Three Ways You Can Be As Innovative As Steve Jobs





Innovation can change your business, but it doesn’t just happen randomly. These three steps will help your company strategically drive innovation.

After being banished from Apple and spending 12 years on other ventures, Steve Jobs was confused and returned to the company. The business was on the verge of bankruptcy, but Job Shad made a plan. Apple’s cure isn’t a cost savings, he said. Apple’s cure is to innovate how to get out of the current predicament. Decades later, the tech giant has become one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Of course, you don’t have to wait until your company is in dire straits before investing in innovation. Consistency is the key to long-term success. For example, Amazon has built on past successes by steadily expanding its products and services. Prime membership with 2-day free shipping, one-click purchase, smart speakers and more.

Make sure you focus on one step at a time, as steady improvement will help you stay competitive in the market. Over time, your gradual progress can create major innovations that dominate the market and set you apart from your competitors. Here are three strategies that can help you and your company innovate the path to the top:

Hosts a professional development event. If you need more innovation, you can’t request it by company-wide email. You need to make it a business priority and invest in initiatives that help employees do their best work. According to a study by Middlesex University in London, 74% of workers say that lack of development opportunities hinders performance. Alex Tapper, Head of Client Strategy and Services at Frogslayer, believes it must be hosted by the enterprise. An event that helps team members grow by sharing their skills and knowledge. According to Tapper, new skills can be used to get senior employees to review best practices for a particular domain, encourage new employees to study areas of interest, and allow talented individuals to help others. It means providing an opportunity to show. These dialogues can take place and learn at digital forums, video meetings, or face-to-face lunches. You can also host an innovation event where your team tries to brainstorm new solutions to old problems. Encourage participation, but do not require attendance. Optional events naturally eliminate those who don’t want to attend and leave you ready to contribute. We hire people with diverse perspectives. If everyone in the company thinks the same way, you will not be able to navigate the market effectively. Although research has linked diversity to improved innovation and increased profits, Fortune 500 companies’ boardrooms are still overwhelmingly white and male. Thankfully, some well-known organizations are trying to break the mold. For example, Google and Apple no longer require traditional degrees and have withdrawn other official qualification requirements. By encouraging candidates with different experiences to apply, you can gain different perspectives. Two Gusto employees, Debbie Ferguson and Fredrick Lee, believe that the skills they seek when hiring influence a company’s ability to innovate. When developing a job description, focus on what you can expect on a daily basis and what you are looking for at a high level, such as your interest in complex product development issues. When referring to a particular programming language, make it clear that you don’t need to know them because the job is training. Deloitte’s Chief Wellbeing Officer, Jen Fisher, knows that leaving work is one of the most difficult decisions leaders can make. However, it can lead to improved innovation. Always focusing solely on our work ethic helps to stimulate our culture’s obsession with the badge of being busy. I think the way to tell that we take our work seriously is not to quit our work. But in response, having a strong work ethic without the strong rest ethics we take seriously burns us down. Fischer’s message becomes even more important as we move to hybrid work. According to a Robert Half study, 45% of remote professionals worked long hours during the pandemic. Innovation cannot occur in the creative void where every moment is spent on meetings, emails, and work notifications. Please do not check your email outside of normal hours. Decline the meeting after 5 pm and encourage other members of the team to do the same.

The success of companies like Apple and Amazon is not determined by the technology driven by ideas. These organizations jumped to the top as founders and leaders saw potential untapped. Not all innovations will completely transform the market, but even the slightest progress can encourage your company to be better tomorrow than it is today.

