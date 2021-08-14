Democratization of leadership to push creative limits





Reports of biased recruitment AI have become quite common in the last few years. Perhaps the most famous example is Amazon’s abandoned algorithm, which taught us to automatically downgrade female applicants based on previous employee profiles. Regardless of the skills these applicants had, they were rated as likely to fail because they didn’t look like someone they had been to before. This story was embarrassing for Amazon. Not only did it uncover the limits of what technology could do (attempts to retrain the algorithm were eventually set aside), but the algorithm responded only to what human prejudice had already created. It may have prevented certain types of people from catching the problem as quickly as their blind spots.

Such stories are particularly tech-filled and should serve as a reminder for senior leaders who are uncertain about the benefits of diversity. However, while many understand and acknowledge the business benefits of presenting different backgrounds, perspectives, and skill sets to decision teams to ensure diversity of thinking and approaches, most One does not fully understand this understanding. Senior leaders don’t just have to be drawn from different disciplines and backgrounds. Companies need to look beyond senior teams to lead decision making.

Companies that automatically assume that senior leaders are the most visionary thinkers and problem solvers are terribly wrong. This is an ongoing mistake, with companies of all sizes around the world missing out on the wealth of personal insights and diverse contributions of individuals at different levels of the organization.

Historical thinking about leadership

For many leaders, this old-fashioned way of thinking is rooted in history and reflects the Industrial Revolution-era factory floor, where the average worker has no business input other than the product of labor. Nevertheless, even today, the belief remains that innovation and the idea of ​​the big picture correlate with seniority. This is simply not true. Some people naturally think this way, regardless of their level of experience, and automatically apply it to their previous problems. Others always struggle with it, no matter how many years they work. All of these personalities can help your business in a variety of ways, but if you want to be more foresighted, you’re a junior big-picture person rather than a senior leader who prefers to focus on optimizing the current process. May be more useful.

The simple fact is that junior-level people can be exposed to daily pressures that senior leaders do not deal with and are in a good position to see new trends and problems arise. When department heads work together to make choices for their people without seeking their feedback, this can lead to biased decisions that do not substantially help the people below them. I have certainly looked directly at this idea and have seen the problems that may arise as a result.

As a society, we are constantly facing increasing pressure to challenge traditional practices. People and society are constantly evolving, so there is always a “new normal.” In the business world, it’s the companies that give everyone a say at the table that will continue to succeed this year and beyond. Success requires bringing in people from different departments, senior levels, and backgrounds, challenging group thinking, and moving towards a truly visionary approach. We also need feedback from outside the organization, such as current or past clients. Combining these views will help your business become more coherent, inclusive and competitive in new economic climates.

From this traditional top-down mindset to democratized leadership

Democratization of leadership also creates a culture that essentially promotes collaboration and thinking diversity. It is built on a line of communication that feeds both the top and bottom. At Abbado, we understand the value of everyone in our organization and see all our employees as having the potential foresight awaiting their glorious opportunities.

Many of our learners come to us because they know there is more to give and want to learn to harness their abilities. Skill-up is, of course, a great way to do this, but learning is lifelong, and businesses are free to use their talents by helping them improve or simply giving them more responsibility and voice at the table. You need to get the most out of some people. We want to help other organizations embrace staff skill sets and promote thinking diversity through learning. By challenging the traditional definitions and concepts of something that trains someone, we can create a culture that fosters collaboration and agility.

