The Estee Lauder brand launches at BODDESS.COM





(Editor: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI is not responsible for this.) New Delhi-House of Beauty, a fast-growing multi-brand beauty technology retailer, August 14, 2021 One Boddess.com added five From Esthetic Loader Companies to a portfolio of more than 75 brands in the second year, international beauty brands are now allowing customers to try their products from the comfort of their home. .. The Estee Lauders Companies cosmetics brand is one of the most famous and well-known names in the beauty industry, including MAC, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Clinique and Smashbox Cosmetics. These leading brands are revolutionizing the beauty industry with unmatched quality and product portfolio. Boddess.com digitizes luxury with its technical expertise. Boddess Virtual Pro Tools is a type of integration of technology and AI that takes beauty to a new level. Boddess Virtual Pro tools include virtual makeup tools that allow customers to try out shades of lipstick, eyeshadow, foundation, blush, and eyebrow products. This innovation provides a new way for consumers to experience luxury cosmetology brands at their fingertips. Dedicated to providing an exceptional beauty and wellness experience, this platform is constantly investing in improving and innovating technology tools. Their AR and VR technology enables consumers to choose the perfect shade of foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow, etc., analyze their skin and buy the product that really suits them. In addition, Boddess Beauty offers one-on-one free consultation with in-house professionals to educate customers about the right products for them. Consumers at The Estée Laud Companies can enjoy a personalized shopping experience at Boddess. The Estée Lauders Companies is the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Smash Box Cosmetics, GLAMGLOW and Aveda. Many of the company’s iconic brands have created marks with some of the most famous products such as Clinique 3-Step Skin Care, Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, MAC and Vivagram Lipstick. Since its founding in the mid-1940s, it has influenced and led the world of luxury beauty. Boddess.com is excited to have the Estée Lauders Companies collection of brands that bring the best to everyone who touches and is rooted in being the best in everything. They have a worldwide reputation for high-five beauty, luxury and excellent quality. Similarly, Boddess.com aims to revolutionize beauty and wellness, making every woman the best, most confident and self-reliant. Boddess.com aims to transform the way people discover beauty and grooming by combining cutting-edge technology, hands-on retailers and the best brands in the world. Ritika Sharma, founder and CEO of the House of Beauty, describes the excitement of launching: Estee Lauder Companies Inc at Boddess.com. We are excited to launch these great brands from. These brands are not strangers to the audience and occupy a special place in the minds of beauty and skin care enthusiasts. The purpose of this large-scale brand launch is to provide our customers with this luxurious product on the platform and virtually try it on so that they can be used in a safe place at home. Rohan Vaziralli, general manager of The Estée Laud Companies of India, elaborated on the partnership, recognizing that shopping preferences are evolving in India with the rise of online and strategically expanding e-commerce penetration. I realized that this is the basis of India’s growth. market. We appreciate Boddess’ vision and the integration of technology and beauty that enables new experiences in the market. Prestige market leader The Estée Lauder Companies India continues to provide consumers with high-touch services and experiences as consumers move to various online channels to experience cosmetology. Since its inception, Boddess has grown exponentially and is committed to providing consumers with a well-curated assortment of skin care, makeup and hair care products. With the dramatic changes in online business, multi-beauty technology platforms are ahead of the curve by providing consumers with an innovative and personalized purchasing experience. Through this visionary business model, Boddess aims to be a one-stop shop destination that addresses all beauty and skin care needs and brings international brands to the front door. About Boddess Boddess promoted by House of Beauty Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian beauty and wellness specialist with a focus on introducing global and cult celebrity beauty brands through various platforms. It claims its position as a brand building platform and supports the development of beauty brands in the Indian market in line with brand strategy through investment in branding, retail distribution, marketing, education, training, local operations, e-commerce and other channels. To do. About The Estée Laud Companies, Inc. The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of quality skin care, makeup, fragrances and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names such as Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Lamer, Bobby Brown, Donakaran New York, DKNY, Aveda and Joe Malone. It has been. London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frdric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart +, and DECIEM family Brands such as The Ordinary and NIOD PWR PWR

