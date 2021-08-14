Opinion: British Columbia’s New Economic Story





Digital skills and infrastructure, intellectual property, data, innovation, human capital, etc. have become important tools for competitiveness and growth.

data shows that 80% of BC's work is in the service sector, 75% of BC's GDP is in the service sector, and 50% of BC's exports are in the service sector.

COVID-19 reminds us that through science, technology, innovation, teamwork, and the investment that brings it all together, we can achieve what is initially difficult and perhaps impossible.

Take a look at Canada’s vaccination efforts. They were criticized just a year ago, but 80% of Canadians over the age of 12 were vaccinated with the first vaccine and 60% were vaccinated with the second vaccine.

Imagine what we could achieve if this kind of energy, common purpose, and determination were directed towards economic recovery after COVID-19. BC Techs’ new report, A New Narrative for the BC Economic, analyzes data on today’s state economies, reviews trends in the global economy, and recommends three future economic priorities for BC.

In many ways, the first part of the report is the brightest. If you look at the data on the BC economy, you’ll see that’s not what we’re telling ourselves. We consider ourselves primarily an exporter of natural resources and a commodity economy. However, the data show that 80% of BC’s work is in the service sector, 75% of BC’s GDP is in the service sector, and 50% of BC’s exports are in the service sector.

It’s surprising. I haven’t read much about the service economy of the media. Economic conversation is not the focus. It does not attract attention. But the service economy includes everything from professional services and IT services to culture and recreation, hospitality and tourism, transportation and transportation, health care and education. The service economy, which currently employs four in five British Columbia citizens, is the basis for BC’s current and future prosperity.

BC’s service economy offers much of its value to BC-based customers, but software, technology, professional services, film and television production, education, accommodation, or hospitality are generally BC residents. If provided to a customer who is not, the service will be exported.

The story that tells about ourselves and our economy is important. They shape the choices we make, what we think we can do, and what we aim for.

Over the last three decades, fundamental changes have occurred in the BC economy, changing the sector across the state and changing what is driving both BC’s growth and employment. A new focus on knowledge-centric economic policy. Digital skills and infrastructure, intellectual property, data, innovation and human capital are now key tools for competitiveness and growth.

Unfortunately, in BC, these changes were not fully reflected in economic policy choices. 20th century thinking led to 21st century decisions.

The economy of the 20th century BC had many advantages. There are only two favorable access to the booming markets of North America and the Pacific Rim, as well as the abundant natural resources of an era of strong global demand and growth. Did these benefits make us rely on our glory? We believe that the economy always protects itself, quality of life is ours, we continue to focus on the strengths of the 20th century, and we can ignore the factors that drive growth and long-term sustainability in the 21st century. for?

Globally, other jurisdictions have responded more quickly. They recognize the knowledge economy as a new driver of economic competitiveness, accept technology and innovation as a major driver of growth, invest in the infrastructure of the people and services economy, and what is needed to be competitive. I reconsidered my assumptions about.

BC can also make this shift. There are many important factors needed for success. But we have to decide to shift. It must be recognized that BC’s future prosperity depends on mastering the factors under our control, rather than expecting a return to the past.

There are many actions we can take immediately that can build this future. This includes developing a data-first approach and initiating the collection of more and better data on the service economy. Accept technology and innovation as important drivers of economic growth and resilience. Increase access to education and skills training and invest in the infrastructure of the service economy.

We need to define important strategic priorities that promote the long-term prosperity and competitiveness of the knowledge economy and invest to ensure that those priorities move forward.

Economic growth for itself is not enough. We need an economy that works for people and provides a more inclusive and sustainable society for the benefit of all British Columbia citizens.

Jill Tipping is the CEO of the BC Tech Association.

