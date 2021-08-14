What you choose to be a step and a reward





Pokemon GO

That Eevee Community Day is another two-day long celebration of many evolutionary little foxes, all of which are now available in Pokemon GO. And, like any other Community Day, the shop has a little research story for those who need bonuses and the structure of the day. It won’t be available until Community Day begins at a particular location, but for us a little west, we can get a preview because of the magic of the timezone.

Note: Delta variants are becoming more and more dangerous in the United States and other regions. The problem was exacerbated by the fact that it reverted the interaction distance bonus set by Niantic early in the pandemic. If you are playing, be safe. If you are not vaccinated and are eligible, get vaccinated. It’s free and doesn’t take long.

Now let’s take a look at the steps and rewards. These are always provided by Leek Duck, a great source of Pokemon GO information.

step 1:

Power up Pokemon 10 times 15 Pinup Berry Catch 15 Eevee Eevee Encounter 7 times Nice Throw 50 Eevee Candy

Step Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 15 Pokeballs, 1 Incense

Step 2:

Catch 15 Eevee Showers Encounter Transfer 10 Pokemon Sanders Encounter Evolvee 3 Eevee Freon Encounter

Step reward: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee candy, 1 incense

Step 3:

Throwing 3 big curve balls Espeon Encounter Transfer 10 Pokemon Eevee Encounter Evolve 2 Eevee Umbreon Encounter

Step Reward: 2,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4:

Catch 15 Eevee Leafeon Encounters Catch Pokemon Use 15 berries Eevee Encounter Evolves 2 Eevee Glaceon Encounter

Step rewards: 3,500 XP, 15 Ultraballs, 1 incubator

Step 5:

Claim Rewards 100 Eevee Candy Claim Rewards Eevee Encounter Claim Rewards 2 Silver Pinup Berry

Step Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Sylveon Encounter, 2 Rare Candy

And you go: it’s still pretty similar to what we’ve seen in the past, which is interesting given the two-day event. Even as the pandemic intensifies, some people boycott Niantic based on the rolled-back COVID bonus. So if you want to make that choice, play Community Day without buying it.

