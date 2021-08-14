How to create a telegram bot to send notifications using Google Apps Script





Learn how to use Google Apps Script to create your own Telegram bot and post notification messages from Google Sheets, Forms and other Google apps.

Would you like to be notified by Telegram Messenger when a new form response is submitted in Google Forms? Alternatively, you can send a notification alert to the entire Telegram group when a significant event occurs.

In this step-by-step tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Google Apps Script to create a new Telegram bot and send messages to Telegram channels and groups through this bot.

Create a new telegram bot

Open the Telegram app on your desktop or mobile and search for @BotFather bots. This is the official Telegram bot that you can interact with to create and manage your own private bot.

In a chat session with @BotFather[スタート]Click the button and enter the command / newbot to create a new Telegram bot. Give your Telegram bot a short name, then enter the bot’s username. My name is myfirstbotin2021_bot (most good names are already in use). Telegram provides API tokens. Make a note of the token value so that you can request it in a later step.

The first Telegram bot was created successfully. This is important in the next step. You need to operate this bot from your Telegram account.

To do this, open a bot link (such as t.me/username_bot) and[スタート]Click the button. Hello bot! Enter. Or text to warm up your bot.

Post to Telegram Group

If you want to post a message to a Telegram group through this bot, first add this bot as a member of that group, create the bot as a group admin, and then warm up messages from your group to that group. Must be posted. account.

Post to Telegram Channel

Finally, if you want your bot to post a message to a Telegram channel, you need to add the bot as a member of that channel and promote it as an administrator. Then send a warm-up message from your account to the channel.

Get a list of telegram channels and groups

Now that Telegram bots have been added to different groups and channels, you can use Google Apps Script to get a list of all the places your bot can access to write messages.

Open the Google Script Editor and run the following code. Don’t forget to replace BOT_TOKEN with your own bot token.

const getTelegramGroupsAndChannels = () => {const BOT_TOKEN = “1986321029: AAF09NbQfA9wdCyLAHsjpoSC43ai0P0VEh4”; const TELEGRAM_API = `https://api.telegram.org/bot${BOT_TOKEN} / getUpdates`; const {ok, result = [] } = JSON.parse (response); if (! ok) {throw new Error (“Please check the API token again!”);} If (result.length === 0) {throw new Error (“This Add the bot to a telegram group or channel! “);} Const telegramBotList = {}; result.forEach ((e) => {const {message, my_chat_member, channel_post} = e; const {chat} = {. .. message, … my_chat_member, … channel_post}; const {title, id, username} = chat; telegramBotListtag:google.com,2013:googlealerts/feed:857394087055746230 = {chat_id: `$ {id}`, Title: Title || Username};}); Logger.log (Object.values ​​(telegramBotList));}; Post a message to Telegram

Now that you have a list of Telegram groups and channels that your bot has permission to post messages to, you can easily push messages to those groups using the Telegram API.

You need a unique chat_id for the group or channel and a text message that may contain emoji. If you have a multi-line message, use encodeURIComponent to escape the string so that the newline character n is replaced with something like% 0A.

const postMessageToTelegram = () => {const chatId = “-59521405”; const message = “How are you?”; const BOT_TOKEN = “1986321029: AAF09NbQfA9wdCyLAHsjpoSC43ai0P0VEh4”; const TELEGRAM_API = `https://api.telegram.org/bot $ {BOT_TOKEN} / sendMessage`; const text = encodeURIComponent (message); const url = `$ {TELEGRAM_API}? chat_id = $ {chatId} & text = $ {text} `; const response = UrlFetchApp.fetch (url, {muteHttpExceptions: true}); const {ok, description} = JSON.parse (response); if (ok! == true) {Logger.log (`Error: $ {description}`);}};

Send rich text notifications using Telegram

In addition to plain text, you can also post rich text messages styled in either HTML or Markdown format. In either case, you need to set parse_mode to either HTML or Markdown V2, depending on the format of the input text.

This is the same sendMessage API, but with rich HTML text.

const postRichHTMLToTelegram = () => {const chatId = “-5954105”; const message = `Telegram supports different things HTML5 tag..These include classic tags such as: bold, Emphasis, strong, Strikethrough , underscore , When preformatted code .`; const BOT_TOKEN = “1986321029: AAF09NbQfA9wdCyLAHsjpoSC43ai0P0VEh4”; const TELEGRAM_API = `https://api.telegram.org/bot${BOT_TOKEN} / sendMessage`; const text = encodeURIComponent (message); const url =` $ {TELEG }? chat_id = $ {chatId} & text = $ {text} & parse_mode = HTML`; const response = UrlFetchApp.fetch (url, {muteHttpExceptions: true}); const {ok, description} = JSON.parse (response); if (ok ! == true) {Logger.log (`Error: $ {description}`);}};

If HTML tags are not supported by Telegram

also For example, the message is rejected. Click here to see the complete list of HTML tags supported by Telegram.

See: Send push notifications on Google Forms

