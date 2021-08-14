Startups market at Industrious • St Pete Catalyst





Entrepreneurs in Tampa Bay, or just starting out, pitched their startups on Wednesday’s Grit Daily Congressional Startup Day and Pitch Competition events.

Held in a hard-working coworking space downtown Tampa, Ryan is the founder and CEO of a social media consulting firm called TSMA and a member of the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator known as FEBA. A jury including Walker participated.

Each startup athlete competing for a prize of $ 25,000 pitched for one minute.

The winner was Tampa-based startup Natural Nipple, who created the first and only bottle to match the shape of the mother’s nipples and the flow of milk.

Details of the pitched startup contestants are as follows:

Archslate Founder and CEO Vaishnavi More

Archslate is a San Francisco-based startup born from Harvard Innovation Labs.

A few more weeks ago, I moved the company to Tampa with my husband who moved the company to Tampa.

She further explained to the panel that her product is an algorithm-based job market that connects businesses and job seekers.

“Last year, I met David, an architect with more than seven years of experience who lost his job. At the same time, I met Elena, who is considering hiring,” Moa said.

Next, I showed how David’s profile would look on platforms such as LinkedIn and job listing sites.

“In the United States alone, there are 60 million people like David who look the same on all platforms looking for a job,” Moas said of David’s visually striking profile and his work. I presented the image.

“We are building Archslate, a transparent platform that can get jobs and facilitate employment,” she says, how attractive it is compared to regular platforms. I explained.

Currently, the platform has 700 users. The company works with architect organizations Harvard University and MIT.

By the end of this year, the company plans to have 5,000 users on the platform and 25,000 users by the following year.

The company has two different sources of income. One is from the employer who pays the subscription fee, and the other is the candidate’s subscription fee along with the software tutorial.

ULimo CEO and Founder John Sny

Sny is from the University of Tampa, where he started his business.

“We’re revitalizing the industry because we’re similar to Uber in limousines and party buses,” says Snee. “Instead of the expensive hourly rentals, you can take an average of $ 10 per person for a one-way trip.”

The company targets educational institutions and businesses. Instead of contracting with an independent driver, ULimo contracts with an already established ride-sharing company and basically buys that time.

He said the company has four different sources of revenue: working with private companies, ride-sharing (the most profitable stream), nightlife transactions where businesses partner with nightclubs and bars in the city, and Subscription fees for nightclubs to introduce their business to that platform.

Approximately 8 million students needed to use ridership during the semester, and Snee said it was the catalyst for starting the company.

This past semester, he generated $ 45,000 in revenue without spending anything on marketing.

His current plan is to replicate the business model at five more schools in Florida and then expand its national base.

Caitlin Tiamson, Head of Business for Natural Nipple

Local startup Natural Nipple was designed to help unbreasted babies have health problems.

“This is the only baby feeding system that creates the shape and feel of the mother. We have created a novel product, based on the nipple shape and based on the nipple, for natural movement from the breast to the bottle. It’s late, “says Tiamson. “This is not only an urgent issue for parents, but also a costly one, especially for hospitals where the $ 50 million annual associated costs of current bottles are not reimbursed.”

The company plans to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. Currently, the pilot phase is being conducted at Tampa General Hospital.

Ben Sever, CEO and Founder of eRemede

Tampa-based medical technology startup eRemede is an app that allows doctors and patients to communicate with each other while keeping patient and doctor information private. It was one of the first companies in the Tampa Bay Wave Incubator.

The company recently completed a $ 1.55 million seed funding round and plans to fully immerse itself in the telemedicine space.

The company is involved with the outpatient medical community in areas such as cosmetic surgery.

Sever said it plans to complete the Series A funding round by the first or second quarter of next year.

Find out more about eRemede from the Catalyst startup report.

David Capece, Founder and CEO of CROOW

Capes created the concept of CROOW through another company he founded, the award-winning digital agency Sparxoo.

Two years ago, he started building technology and tools, eventually connecting Dot to his next project management platform, CROOW. The platform is designed to improve business performance while saving costs and time using automated processes and notifications.

Earlier this year, CROOW was rolled out to Sparxoo. According to Capes, productivity has increased by 8% in 30 days.

Currently, it has 500 users.

Revenue is generated by the premium model and subsequent upgrades.

Zack Eikenberry, CEO and co-founder of Hook Security

Hook Security was designed to train employees to find and avoid phishing attacks and build a sound security-aware culture.

“Cybercrime is widespread, and if you dig deeper behind it, most of it is caused by people in your organization,” says Eikenberry.

There are many companies that train people on cybersecurity and data manipulation, but Eikenberry says his company focuses on the “psycho-education” aspect.

To date, the company has closed $ 1.5 million in seed rounds and has positive cash flow. We plan to announce Series A funding in 2022.

It provides employees with automated phishing simulations and generates reports to help employers track their progress.

Bill Starmer and Dan Fowl, founders of Perspective

This tech company was founded by two Jacksonville high school students.

“We analyze existing debate methods and push out social media and social e-learning platforms to promote civil society discourse,” Fowl said. The goal is to present information from both sides of the problem.

Initially, the duo plans to put beta testers on the platform, starting with advertising revenue. In the middle of the fourth quarter of 2022, the company will launch a paid revenue model after a period of time and then switch to paid only.

Startups ask users to fill out surveys and select interesting topics.

The startup works with the Duval Public School System, USA Today and the Boys and Girls Club.

Omar Fuentes, founder of accel EQ

The company is an end-to-end virtual Saas platform that increases efficiency by eliminating wasted time from the way healthcare providers provide care.

The company does this by copying the doctor-patient interaction and automating the billing form for refunds. Designed for true data integration.

This technology is also aimed at helping the medical community burn out.

According to Fuentes, the company is building a MEP and is ready to launch it within two months.

Initially, it will serve approximately 10,000 patients.

Find primary care physicians and healthcare providers, get data from them, test products and demonstrate their effectiveness.

Stan Liberatore, CEO and Founder of VSummits

VSummits is a subscription-based virtual technology platform described as a turnkey solution for digital event management. A concierge of large group meetings, events and conferences.

According to Liberatore, the idea for the technology emerged during a pandemic when his conference, Disrupt the Bay, was threatened and faced with cancellation.

“Cancelling the event wasn’t an option for Disrupt the Bay,” Liberatore said. “Before doing this, I looked at Zoom, Teams, and a few others.”

The focus is on educational groups, healthcare, and virtual event nonprofits.

There are smart applications for the Saas platform and TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stpetecatalyst.com/from-ridesharing-to-tech-for-mothers-startups-pitch-at-industrious/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos