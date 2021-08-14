Does Apple’s Image Scan Plan Protect Your Child or Simply Threaten Your Privacy? | John Norton





Once upon a time, only geeks were interested in updating the operating system of a computer. At least it’s no longer related to Apple’s operating system, iOS and MacOS. You might recall how iOS version 14.5, which users had to opt in for tracking, made a fuss about online advertising rackets while their powerful ally Facebook supported them. Now, the next version of iOS has libertarians, privacy campaigners, and worried wedges.

It also has a busy mainstream journalist who is having a hard time finding a headline-friendly summary of what Apple has prepared for us. Apple is snooping on the iPhone to find sexual predators, but privacy activists are worried that the government could use this feature as a weapon. This is, politely, trivial and misleading, and the first three paragraphs under the heading were clearly wrong, as John Gruber unfriendlyly pointed out.

However, to be fair to Post, it should be acknowledged that there is no single-sentence formulation that accurately captures the scope Apple has in mind. The truth is its complexity. To make matters worse, it involves encryption. This is a topic that is guaranteed to guide everyone to check the nearest exit. And it’s about images of child sexual abuse, one of the most controversial topics (of course) in the online world.

So a good place to start is to explain what Apple is trying to do. Basically: 3 things. The first is to provide tools that help parents manage their children’s messaging activities. (Yes, we have a wealthy family enough to bring an iPhone to everyone!) The iMessage app on children’s phones uses built-in machine learning capabilities to alert parents of inappropriate content. I warn you. The updated operating system then uses encryption tools to limit the spread of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) on Apple iCloud storage services while protecting user privacy. (If this sounds like a Squaring issue, please wait a moment.) And third, Apple will provide an update for Siri, searching to help parents and children encounter unsafe material. This third change seems relatively easy. The other two that generated the most heat.

Photos are not scanned by trying to analyze the image itself, but by checking its cryptographic signature.

The first change is controversial because it involves what’s happening on people’s iPhones. Well, in fact, on the phone that kids use with shared family accounts. If the machine learning algorithm detects a dangerous message, the photo will be blurred and a warning message will be displayed to the user. Parents will be notified when the user views it. The same is true if the child tries to send a sexually explicit photo.

But how does the system know if an image is sexually explicit? It seems to do that by checking if it matches the images in the database maintained by the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children (NCMEC). Every image in its rigorous database has a unique cryptographic signature and incomprehensible long numbers. In other words, computers are good at reading on their own. This is how photos on iCloud are scanned, it just checks the cryptographic signature, not trying to analyze the image itself. So Apple’s innovation is to do it on the client side (as the jargon says) and check the device and the cloud.

This innovation, which is the most alarming among those concerned about privacy and civil rights, is seen as undermining what was previously an impressive feature of iMessage’s end-to-end encryption. For example, the Electronic Frontier Foundation sees this as a potential backdoor. It warns that it is impossible to build a client-side scanning system that can only be used for sexually explicit images sent and received by children. As a result, even well-meaning efforts to build such a system break the important promise of messenger encryption itself and open the door to wider abuse. It’s not a slippery slope, a fully constructed system that just waits for external pressure to change slightly.

Before you get too enthusiastic about it, here are some things worth remembering. You don’t have to use iCloud for your photos. And while Apple definitely tries to claim moral heights as usual, it’s worth noting that what was in iCloud so far seemed relatively relaxed. For example, NCMEC reports that Facebook reported 20.3 million images in 2020, while Apple reported only 265. Or is it a preemptive strike against future requirements for reporting by the UK and EU? As the Bible may say it, businesses work in mysterious ways, their wonders carry out.

What i am reading

Stunted Vaclav Smil: Growth must be postponed by a record of an interview by David Wallace-Wells recorded after the publication of the book on Growth in Smils magazine.

Fallen Idols Certainly what we can do better than Elon Musk is the wonderful thing Nathan J. Robinson has read for a long time on the Current Affairs site.

Hang upsTeenage Loneliness and the Smartphone is a gloomy New York Times essay by Jonathan Haidt and Jean Twenge, who have been studying the impact of smartphones and social media on our daily lives and mental health for many years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/14/will-apples-image-scan-plan-protect-children-or-just-threaten-privacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos