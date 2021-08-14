Cathie Wood ARK has not completely abandoned Chinese stock. Where it sees a tremendous opportunity.





Illustration by Elias Stein

font size

Cathie Wood ARK Invest recently dumped most of China’s holdings from actively managed exchange-traded funds as Beijing cracked down on tech companies. But the company hasn’t given up on China altogether.

ARK sees great opportunities in the digitization of healthcare in China. China’s healthcare system has long been overloaded and lacks quality medical resources, said ARK analyst Yulong Cui. The largest and highest quality facilities account for less than 10% of 30,000 hospitals in China, but handle more than half of the total number of visits. Patients can wait a few days before receiving treatment from the most skilled and reputable doctor.

So far, China’s healthcare digitization has fallen far behind advances in mobile payments, food delivery, and other forms of e-commerce. But China wants to change that. Since 2015, the government has introduced a series of policy shifts to operate more healthcare solutions online, according to Cui. Results: Online consultations in China are likely to increase from 6% of all outpatients in 2019 to 50% by 2025, ARK estimates. That could mean a $ 50 billion market.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology, Alibaba Group Holding, and JD.com all have their own digital health platforms. Space private companies are also growing rapidly. For example, Tencent-backed WeDoctor will be available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange later this year. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics Exchange Traded Funds and ARK Fintech Innovation ETFs have some exposure to these stocks. ARK has also made significant investments in US telemedicine stocks such as Teladoc Health.

Next monday 8/16

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tokyo Electron, and ClearSecure are one of the companies that hold revenue conference calls.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced the Empire State Building Survey in August. The consensus estimate is a reading of 26.5. This is compared to July’s record high of 43.0, when the general economic index rose 26 points.

Tuesday, August 17

BHP, Wal-Mart, The Home Depot, Agilent Technologies, Pandora and Krispy Kreme are one of the companies that host revenue conference calls.

Americas Car-Mart, Jack Henry & Associates, and La-Z-Boy will report their financial results after the market closes and will announce their financial results on August 18th the next morning.

The Federal Reserve announces the utilization rate of the industrial sector in July. The consensus demands a 75.7% read, which is almost the same as the 75.4% read in June. Industrial production is expected to rise 0.5% from June, with a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.4%.

The National Association of Home Builders released the NAHB / Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for August. Economists predict 80 readings, as in July. The index is down from the record high of 90 set in November.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jay Powell will host a virtual town hall for educators and students.

The Census Bureau reports retail sales data for July. Following a 0.6% increase in June, a seasonally adjusted month-on-month decrease of 0.3% is expected. Excluding automobiles, spending increased 0.2% compared to a 1.3% increase last month.

Wednesday, August 18

Cisco Systems, Lowes, Target, TJX, Tencent Holdings, Brinker International, Analog Devices, Synopsys, Lumentum Holdings, and Nvidia host revenue conference calls.

The Federal Open Market Committee released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Conference in late July.

The July Census Bureau’s new Home Construction Report is expected to show that the annualized rate of seasonally adjusted homes will start at 16.1 million, down from 16.43 million in June. Housing starts reached a post-pandemic peak of 1.73 million in March.

Thursday, August 19

BJs Wholesale, L Brands, Applied Materials, Ross Stores, Estee Lauder, Kohls, Macys, Performance Food Group, Petco Health and Wellness, and Farfetch host conference calls on revenue.

The Conference Board released the major economic indexes for July. LEI is expected to rise 0.7% month-on-month after rising 0.7% in June.

8/20 friday

Deere and Foot Locker will host a conference call to discuss financial results.

Write to Evie Liu at [email protected]

