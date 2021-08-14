Analysis Consultant-Google Cloud Platform (GCP)





Analysis and cognition

In this turbulent era, organizations need to embrace and confidently navigate the future with clear data-driven choices that deliver corporate value in a dynamic business environment.

The Analytics & Cognitive team leverages the power of data, analytics, robotics, science, and cognitive technology to uncover relationships hidden from vast amounts of data, generate insights, and inform decision making. Along with strategy practices, the Strategy & Analytics portfolio helps clients transform their businesses by designing strategies that differentiate them from the organization’s intelligence program and winning in selected markets.

Analytics & Cognitive works with clients to:

Implement a large data ecosystem that includes data management, governance, and integration of structured and unstructured data to generate insights that leverage cloud-based platforms. Leverage automation, cognitive and science-based techniques to manage data, anticipate scenarios and define actions. Improve operational efficiency by maintaining data.Procurement of ecosystem, analytical expertise, service as a service for continuous insight and improvement

Qualification

Mandatory:

More than 2 years of experience in related technology consulting or industry At least one FLC implementation bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience using the GCP toolset Travel up to 50% (COVID-19 makes 50% of travel a role A requirement, but non-essential trips will be suspended until further notice.) Limited immigration sponsorship may be available

priority:

Snowflake Cloud Data Warehouse experience highly preferred GCP Cloud DataFlow experience highly preferred SQL, Spark, Python hands-on experience highly preferred GCP experience includes: BigQueryCloud Data Fusion, Cloud Pub / SubKubernetesAlso, Apache Kafka GCP Certified Powerful oral and written communication skills, including key workloads or small team presentation skills in Azure and AWS Experience (eg MS PowerPoint) Important for client workshops and interactive sessions with customers Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills with the ability to make mature decisions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apply.deloitte.com/careers/JobDetail/Analytics-Consultant-Google-Cloud-Platform-GCP/44063

