Google allows Gmail users to add status updates to the world of chat / digital information





As users have noticed around the world, chat is now an important part of Gmail around the world. The new Google update allows users to customize their chat status with pre-built templates that are active or inactive to show their activity. Given that Gmail is the platform used for business purposes more than any other professional platform, this is a good initiative.

These custom status updates apply only to Android users according to 9to5G. Google and Gmail have always focused on Android users rather than iOS, so it’s no wonder that updates appear first on Android. There’s no news of updates, and iOS and Google haven’t suggested any future releases.

The process is also very simple, as you navigate through the settings, you’ll see “Add Status” followed by your own writes. You can then select an emoji to add a little stimulus.

In addition, this feature is not enabled by default and must be turned on on a per-device basis. If the user wants to turn it on, they need to turn it on by following the instructions above. Of course, there are no default settings, so only Android users can enable this feature.

Google is under pressure as a result of the updates that all other platforms are shooting one after another, but it’s been good because we’re getting a variety of new updates. Google’s new updates include inline threads, presence indicators, and custom status you’re currently encountering.

The status includes “Return Now” which has been around for 30 minutes. The other is an hour of “commuting.” “Outsick” is available for a full day, but “vacation” works for at least a month. It is important to swipe them to clear them.

The redesigned chat contains only the option to create a custom status. It’s available on the web, but not on mobile. Gmail navigation is an obvious feature of the web, but it’s still not available on mobile because Android is still taking longer and iOS is taking longer.

However, to go beyond this feature, you need to enable the integrated Gmail experience. Once completed, you will be able to enjoy all the great experiences available after turning on the power. Chat isn’t available to everyone at first, but Gmail isn’t available to free users either.

We look forward to new updates coming soon from Google, along with other platforms participating in the league.

