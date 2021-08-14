



SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 CODEX Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview of the new SAMURAI WARRIORS game begins. After waiting 7 years, a new part of the tactical action series “SAMURAI WARRIORS” has finally appeared! With this title, the historical period described in the first title of the “SAMURAI WARRIORS” series released in 2004 has been renewed. With visuals that have evolved greatly since the first “SAMURAI WARRIORS”, additional officers, and sophisticated action, a deeper drama set in the warring countries. Also, focusing on the lives of officers Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, in order to intensely and boldly depict the Warring States era spanning from the end of the Onin War to the Honoji Incident, the title is a new beginning. A series, in which the stories and characters of the traditional “SAMURAI WARRIORS” are renewed. “SAMURAI WARRIORS 5” FEATURES ■ With officers redesigned, as well as new officers, a total of 27 Samurai Warriors join battle officers such as young Nobunaga Oda, known as “Great Fool”, and daimyō Yoshimoto Imagawa, who was called “SAMURAI WARRIORS 5″ Kaidō’s Greatest Archer”, appears with new designs that fit the setting of this title. Also, new officers such as Toshimitsu Saito, Agent Mitsuhide Akechi, as well as Koga Ninja Mitsuki are joining the battle. A total of 27 samurai warriors intertwine their destinies to create an exciting Warring States era. ■ Actions of WARRIORS are more exciting and dazzling than ever in this title, players can once again enjoy the “thrill of sending enemies flying” for which the WARRIORS series is famous. And with new actions added with this title, as well as new visuals that exude a Japanese flair, the work of WARRIORS is even more exciting. Note: “SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Deluxe Edition” is also available for pre-order. Please be careful when purchasing. With the trial version, you can play the previous parts of the story. Saved data can be transferred from the trial version to the retail version of the game. ※ In order to transfer the save file from the trial version, you will need to make sure that the game is updated to the latest version. *Images are by design in development and may differ from the final version Technical specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: CODEXGame File Name: SAMURAI_WARRIORS_5_CODEX.zipGame Download Size: 14 GBMD5SUM: 3e970d976a164a18760ebAMbURdab09 System Requirements SAMURAI_WARRIORS_5_CODEX.zipGame Download WARRIORS 5 CODEX

Before you start SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 8.1 64bit / Windows 10 64bit * Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R7 370 * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 25 GB available space * Sound card: 16-bit stereo, 48 kHz WAVE file and DirectX 9.0c or higher can be played * Additional notes: Set graphics quality to Low from “Graphics”. This will automatically set the settings to 30 fps @ 1280 x 720.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 10 64bit * Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590 * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 25 GB available space * Sound card: 16-bit stereo, 48 kHz WAVE file and DirectX 9.0c or higher can be played

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 CODEX Free Download

Click on below button to start SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

