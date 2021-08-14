Free Download The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles CODEX





The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles CODEX Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview Immerse yourself in a dramatic, enchanting, and intelligent world of evidence-gathering, deduction and courtroom battles with this twin-pack of the adventures of rookie attorney Ryunosuke. Set in late 1800s Japan and England, each title contains five episodes of murder and mystery packed with all the drama, laughter, twists, and “twists” you’ve come to expect from Ace’s lawyer’s legal maze legacy. Join Ryunosuke Naruhodo, the predecessor of the Phoenix Wright series, as he attempts to uncover the secrets behind an international criminal plot and solve a baffling and confusing case, while dealing with a series of challenging trials along the way. Dozens of hours of legal action are waiting for you! In the course of each case, you will speak to witnesses, examine evidence and clues, and attempt to deduce the treacherous intent behind the crime before proceeding to the courtroom. In court, you will hear testimonies, question witnesses, and present evidence. And of course, it wouldn’t be an Ace Attorney game if you couldn’t scream “OBJECTION!” When you know you have obtained the facts and evidence needed to dispute the prosecution’s allegations and to prove your client’s innocence. The game includes a convenient help feature in case you hit a dead end in your investigation, so even if this is your first Ace Attorney game, you can get into amateur spy adventures with ease! Will you be able to solve these smart issues? The game is in full swing! Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: CODEX Game File Name: The_Great_Ace_Attorney_Chronicles_CODEX.zipGame Download Size: 4.7 GBMD5SUM: 5dfb1f84b86f2d437418

Before you start The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: WINDOWS® 8.1, 10 (64-bit required) * Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6300U * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 520 * DirectX version: 11 * Storage: 7 GB available space * Additional notes: Support for Xbox 360 (Windows®8.1) and Xbox One (Windows®10) consoles.

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: WINDOWS® 8.1, 10 (64-bit required) * Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6500 * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 7 GB available space * Additional notes: Support for Xbox 360 (Windows®8.1) and Xbox One (Windows®10) consoles.

