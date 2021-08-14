TCL adds Google TV Smart to stream to 5 Series and 6 Series TVs





TCL6 series equipped with Google TV.

After the announcement, Google TV appeared at CES, and TCL officially announced the latest members of the 5 Series and 6 Series with a search-leading operating system on behalf of Roku.

TCL has long been known in the United States for its wide range of Roku TVs, especially the 6 Series, which was praised by CNET’s David Katzmaier as follows: “The best 4K TV for money” You can buy it now.

Both Google TV series will be sold in the same size and price as the Roku-powered 5 Series and 6 Series launched in 2020. The 5-series TCL Google TV ranges from $ 599 to $ 50 and ranges from $ 1,299 to 75 inches. The 6 Series TCL Google TV starts at $ 55 to $ 999 and goes up from $ 1,799 to $ 75 inches. Both versions will initially be sold on Best Buy.

No, you can’t switch between two operating systems on the same TV (sorry).

Chris Larson, Senior Vice President of TCL North America, said: They play games, streaming, IoT control and more. I want it, “Google software forgive.

New remote control for TCL’s Google TV.

Tweak

In terms of hardware specifications, the Google TV model is similar to Roku’s siblings, but with additional image extensions such as: Full array local dimming with QLEDs. However, there are some small differences that are worth pointing out. In addition to Dolby Vision and HDR10, Google TV is supported on all 5 and 6 series models, and the HDR10 Plus A format is not on the Roku model. Google TV 5 Series supports Dolby Atmos Audio, but 5 Series Roku is not. TCL also makes Google’s 5 Series a bit brighter than the Roku version-according to the company, both 6 Series are the same brightness.

The biggest difference is the smart TV suite. Google’s TV software was originally Chromecast and Google TV, Sony TV in 2021, and was more complex than Roku. The home page displays tiles for various TV shows, movies, and apps driven by the recommendation engine. Leading Streaming Video Services .. Provides access to Google Stadia. The gaming platform and voice support are much more robust thanks to the Google Assistant.

In addition to the voice remote control, the Google TV model has a long-range microphone built into the TV itself, so you can say “Hey Google” and call the Google Assistant hands-free. If desired, the TV has a physical privacy switch to always disable the listening feature.

Anyone trying to add a webcam to their TV for video calls via apps like: You can do that with the Google Duo $ 79 accessory. The TCL states that other USB webcams may work as well, but does not publish a comprehensive list.

Regarding the difference between the Google TV 5 Series and the 6 Series, the latter remains a bit more upscale and supports additional features such as 4K / 120Hz for gaming (the Roku version of the 6 Series is the largest at 1440p / 120Hz). Please note). For the 6 Series Mini LED Backlight System, there are 240 local dimming zones that are 75 inches in size. 120Hz refresh rate, THX certified game mode, ambient light sensor for automatically adjusting the brightness of room images. The 6 Series also has four HDMI ports compared to the three in the 5 Series.

Unlike the TCL 8K Roku TV, there is no 8K version of the TCL 6 series with Google TV yet. Chris Larson of TCL says the company is working on a new 85-inch QLED flagship. Google’s software, called the XL Collection 85X9, and its new software offer an OD zero mini LED system with 8K resolution. He states that details will be revealed at the end of the month.

