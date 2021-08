Defeats Battlefield 2042 Beta NDA and is banned from full game

Image: EA

A technical preview of the next EA shooter, Battlefield 2042, is currently taking place. To participate in this preview, players had to sign an NDA indicating that they would not share test details or videos. However, as you can imagine, some people take NDAs seriously. EA warns that this is a mistake and that players who violate this agreement may be banned from playing 2042 when released later this year.

As Eurogamer reported, shortly after the technical preview was released earlier this week for some PC players, people started uploading and streaming footage of this early 2042 build. EA started yanking these videos from the web as soon as possible, but it’s basically impossible to scrub the net of EA shooters under development because it’s the internet.

It guides us yesterday when EA firmly reminded playtesters that they signed an NDA and warned what would happen if they continued to break it.

Adam Freeman, Lead Community Manager at EA Studios Europe, shared a series of tweets and updates on Twitter about the ongoing BF2042 preview. He explained that EA already had a lot of useful data and shared news and other information that the PS5 part of the test was canceled this weekend. However, Freeman terminated the thread with a series of warnings.

The Xbox code has begun to be released, and Freeman tweeted. And if you’re thinking of sharing them with friends, don’t-they won’t work. You may also not want to share your account information with others, but that’s terrible for you. Super terrible.

He went on to remind people who had access to this preview under a strict NDA that banned videos, screenshots, and streaming. He also explained that breaking this NDA could result in a strike on the channel. He terminated the thread with a warning that breaking the rules could have long-term consequences.

According to Freeman, it could break the rules, make both technical playtests and future EA tests inaccessible, and make 2042 itself inaccessible at the time of release. In the last 48 hours, many people have already been removed from the playtest and will not be able to play this weekend.

This seems a bit tough when compared to how Microsoft and 343 handled the Halo Infinite technical preview last month. Players who participated in the test were freely allowed to stream video of the game and share information about the game. We have even written about it several times on this site. However, EA and Dice don’t seem to be able to keep things open in testing. This can also be a more horrifying tactic than the actual plan. Kotaku has contacted EA about these warnings.

Anyway, if you’re currently testing Battlefield 2042 this weekend and want to play the full game when it’s released on October 22, 2021, avoid streaming.

