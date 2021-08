McLaren F1 wins $ 20 million at Pebble Beach auction

The unique “Time Capsule” McLaren F1 Road Car set a record auction price of $ 20.465 million at Gooding & Companies Pebble Beach Auctions on Friday night.

An example of this spectacular F1 with an odometer mileage of less than 243 miles, sold “at delivery”, surpasses the 2017 McLaren F1 road car’s historical record of $ 15.62 million. I did. The transition from the McLaren Special Operations Walking Factory to the ultra-rare LM spec is recently approaching and will sell for $ 19.8 million in 2019.

Rarely seen in public, the chassis 029 spent most of its presence hidden in a Japanese private collection, attracting active bids as it passed through Monterey’s Gooding & Company auction block. Carefully maintained and rarely driven, this car is in its original pristine condition, up to the date-coded Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, with the original FACOM tool chest, installed luggage, titanium toolkit and official ” It came with a “Driving Ambition” book and a special TAG. Heuer watch.

This 1995 model is the 25th road car and the only model finished in a stunning one-off color named Clayton Brown, named after one of the executives who helped set up the new McLaren Cars company. did. This unique look is complemented by a light tan and dark brown leather upholstery in the three-seater cockpit.

Between 1992 and 1998, only 106 of the iconic three-seater V12 engine F1 roadcars were produced, and only 64 were completed to the original roadcar specifications. To date, it is the fastest naturally aspirated production car with a top speed of 240mph, solidifying its position as one of the most desirable of all collector cars.

David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company, is very proud to announce this extraordinary McLaren F1 and tonight the market is driving the power of this unparalleled supercar. Confirmed from one of the most legendary names in the industry. The sale was a historic moment not only for Gooding & Company, but for McLaren’s legacy and the industry as a whole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://racer.com/2021/08/14/mclaren-f1-fetches-20m-at-pebble-beach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

