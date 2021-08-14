Lamborghini Countach is back





If you were a kid in the 80’s and early 90’s, the only important (and on the wall of every child’s bedroom) supercar was the Lamborghini Countach. And that back.

Lamborghini (VWAGY) has revived the most famous name for its stable name. This was arguably the most famous name for modern Italian cars and also influenced many subsequent Lamborghini designs: Diablo, Murcilago, Aventador. And if you didn’t know, 2021 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Countach.

Even after making its debut at Pebble Beach on Friday, the familiar wedge shape remains. This clearly looks like a Countach, but it has been modernized with the brand’s current styling language.

The Countach LPI800-4 pays homage to this Lamborghini heritage, but it is not retroactive. Imagine how the iconic 70’s and 80’s Countach has evolved into an elite supersport model of the last decade, says Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann. It supports the Lamborghini tradition of celebrating the DNA of our brand, having fun and exploring new design and technology paths.

Lamborghini Countach LPI800-4

Like the original Countach, there is no fixed rear wing, and these characteristic side air scoops remain, similar to the Countach’s characteristic slat “Gill” near the C-pillar.

Like today’s Lamborghini sports cars, it’s the engine that sits behind the driver, but there are a few tricks. The huge 6.5-liter V12 engine is placed vertically in the car like any other Lamborghini sports car, but the 48-volt e-motor is directly bolted to the gearbox. This Countach is a hybrid.

If this setup sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same hybrid system that was pulled from the Sin supercar. This hybrid system uses supercapacitors instead of batteries to store and consume electrical energy.

Lamborghini Countach LPI800-4

Together, the engine and e-motor produce 814 cv (approximately 802 hp), the engine produces 780 cv and an electric motor 34 cv, all driven via Lamborghini’s permanent four-wheel drive transmission. According to the Lamborghini, the Countach can reach 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 220 mph.

The story continues

Lamborghini plans to manufacture only 112 units of the Countach and no price is offered at the time of release. Given that sin began at about $ 2.6 million, it should be imagined that the Countach might be slightly more.

It’s a fair price to pay, but it can be hard to ignore for the deep-pocket Countach fans who grew up in the synth-pop era of the 80’s.

Pras Subramanian is a Yahoo Finance reporter. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

