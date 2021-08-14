[Updated] Google Message RCS stuck with “Setting up … trying to confirm”





It is no exaggeration to say that the ride on the RCS was quite bumpy. Years after its launch, there are still many reports of technology-related issues on many Android devices.

For example, in the past, I highlighted how multiple OnePlus users ran into problems when trying to set up RCS from the Google Messages app on their device.

And now, there are many complaints that the status of the RCS function is infinitely stuck when trying to set it with “Setting …” and “Trying to confirm number …”.

The first Google message to connect to chat. However, when I go back to Samsung messages and then go back to Google messages, I can’t connect to the chat. In retrospect, you shouldn’t get the cleared app data for Google Messages, but I wanted to make sure that there was only one active SMS app. It’s always in the setup-trying to verify your number, but never.source

This error is from the Google Messages app[設定]>[チャット機能]>[ステータス]It will be displayed in the menu.

Nevertheless, as it stands, issues have been circulated before RCS was fully available, and reports were much more frequent. However, as this feature became supported by more regions / carriers, the number of reports declined.

However, even if RCS was working properly before, the problem seems to have surfaced in some way. This is very strange.

Also, for each user, clearing the cache for both the Google Messages app and Carrier Services doesn’t seem to help. Therefore, I created a list of workarounds that I provide myself. This should also help the user.

RCS workaround is stopped at Google message “Setting … trying to confirm”

1. Subscribe to Google Messages Beta Channel: This link will take you to the Google Messages Play Store page and scroll down until you see the same options to do the same.

Enrolling in the Beta program for the messaging app resolved the issue within about 10 minutes. This is a workaround rather than a solution, but I adopt it.source

2. Clear app data: Google Support is reported to recommend the following sequence of steps to launch and run RCS on your device. You can also try your luck freely.

3. Uninstall Carrier Services Updates: In some cases, bad Carrier Services updates can be the real cause behind everything. Therefore, we recommend that you uninstall the app update from the app information page.

Uninstalling the Carrier Services update works as a workaround, but as soon as you update, the RCS status changes from “Connected” to “Setting Up …”.sauce

Hopefully these workarounds helped. If that is true, please let us know in the comments below.

Update (March 1st)

A new workaround that seems to have temporarily fixed the problem for a few affected users may work for you as well. Check it out below.

1. Disable the chat feature on your device 2. Open a message on the web and link your device 3.[ウェブ用メッセージ]and,[設定]Go to[ソース]Turn on the chat function with

Update (July 15)

Currently, this issue seems to be recurring on various devices. Thankfully, Google is aware of that and is investigating a solution.

Update (July 26)

The user has provided a new workaround for the problem marked as recommended. Go here to check the whole thing.

Update (August 7th)

Users have reported that the VPN may be the cause of the problem. However, one individual even claimed that inactive VPNs would need to be removed from the list for RCS to work again.

I was able to connect to the chat. Coincidentally, I read a post about a chat that doesn’t work with a vpn. I’m not using a VPN,[設定]>[wifi]>[vpn]When I checked in, the VPN was displayed, but it was not turned on. I deleted the VPN and then made a chat connection. (sauce)

Update (August 14th)

Platinum Product Expert encourages users facing problems to try this possible workaround shared by another individual on the Google Community Forums.

This is a problem for many. Personally I have been stuck for two months to this day.

This is what I did.

1. Disconnect the phone from WiFi. It’s very important.

2. Make sure your phone is using 4G or 5G SIM internet. Make sure mobile data is turned on.

3. Go to message and in settings[強制停止]Click.

Four.[キャッシュをクリア]Click

Five.[データを消去]Click.

6. Restart your phone.

7. Go to message and turn on chat

8. In the phone number .. Add 0 after the country suffix.

That is, if the country code is +44, the next field starts with 07xxx

9. Wait a few minutes. Finished in less than 1 minute

I hope this helps (Source)

