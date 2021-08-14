Survivors praise Apple’s new tool for detecting child sexual abuse, but the backlash is widespread





Last week, Apple announced a new feature aimed at combating child sexual abuse. The change is celebrated by the families of survivors of sexual abuse. But privacy advocates are fighting to stop it. // Apple

About 10 years ago, a member of Anne’s family was arrested for taking pictures of her child’s sexual abuse and distributing them online.

“Imagine the worst thing that has ever happened and it’s been shared repeatedly for the joy of others,” Anne told NPR. She didn’t want to reveal her full name to protect her family’s privacy.

Like many Internet-related crimes, nightmares did not end with arrests. Her child’s real name was used in the photographs in circulation.

“Ten years later, there are still people trying to find my child, looking for images, and asking for new images,” she said. “It’s a constant, constant battle.”

Children’s safety groups have been pressured Apple, the world’s largest tech maker, for years to prevent the spread of abusive images taken and shared on devices. Now the company is about to act.

In the coming months, Apple will publish an update for the iOS operating system. Includes tools that allow you to scan and identify child pornography on your iPhone and other Apple devices. The announcement made last week feels encouraged by Anne.

“I don’t think a family who knows they’re not a fan of a company like Apple is saying,’Let’s help prevent children from being abused,'” she said. ..

With a reputation for device security, Apple lags behind other major technology companies. Last year, Facebook reported more than 20 million images of child sexual abuse on its platform. Apple reported less than 300.

But one of the many changes Apple is making to better protect children, the photo scanning tool, has sparked protests among privacy and security experts. Through open letters and newspaper editorials, critics argue that the technology could create a “backdoor” on Apple devices and be used for more malicious activities such as government surveillance. ..

Privacy advocates fear that tools can be abused

The behavior of Apple’s system is complex, but in summary, a database of known child abuse images managed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been extracted into encrypted code stored on Apple devices.

Apple has created an automated process that compares that code to the photos backed up in iCloud. The company states that 30 agreements are required before notifying nonprofits investigating child sexual abuse in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Companies such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Reddit are looking for potential exploits by analyzing images uploaded to the platform, but Apple’s tools scan photos on personal devices, creating strong resistance. I have.

John Gruber, a computer programmer and writer who runs the Apple-focused blog Daring Fireball, said he was surprised by the public reaction.

“Part of that could be due to the fact that the processing is taking place on the device,” he said. “And it may violate a sense of personal ownership.”

Apple officials told reporters on Friday that they would have human rights groups audit how the photo-scanning system works in response to criticism from privacy groups to ensure that the tools have not been abused.

“I haven’t analyzed this. Did you have a picture of a child in the bath or any other kind of pornographic picture? This literally matches only the exact fingerprint. Specific. Of known child pornographic images, “Federigi told the Wall Street Journal.

Still, more than 7,000 developers and security and privacy experts have signed an online petition calling on Apple to withdraw its plans, calling it a backdoor that threatens the privacy of all users of Apple products.

The petition sets a precedent for new features to “make our personal device a radical new tool for invasive surveillance, with little surveillance to prevent ultimate abuse or unreasonable expansion of surveillance coverage. “I said to set.

Opponents also include heads of Facebook’s encrypted messaging services WhatsApp and Edward Snowden. Even some Apple employees have expressed concern and encouraged internal discussions.

India McKinney of the Electronic Frontier Foundation said the technology would “put a large number of scanners in a black box and put them on a mobile phone.”

She said Apple had previously succumbed to an authoritarian government. For example, we sell iPhones in Saudi Arabia without FaceTime because local law prohibits encrypted calls. Therefore, there is a fear that Apple may make similar concessions with its photo-scanning technology.

Apple says such requests will be denied.

“Previously, we faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that reduce user privacy, and we’ve categorically rejected those demands, and we’ll continue to reject them,” Apple said. It is mentioned in the FAQ about this feature.

According to the company, the company’s tools are built solely to detect images of child sexual abuse. Instead of using iCloud to back up your photos, you can choose the amount of money you want to opt out of. And the software is currently only available in the United States.

The surge in child sexual abuse images is “very overwhelming”

Gruber, who researched Apple’s system for scanning photos backed up in the cloud, concluded that sticking to Apple’s promised limits wouldn’t jeopardize user privacy.

“I really believe Apple has opened up a very carefully planned position that I think people can maintain the privacy they expect from Apple devices,” he said.

Still, critics haven’t stopped wondering if Apple’s “what happened on the iPhone stays on the iPhone” sign is still accurate.

Gruber also said that if scanning technology is abused or abused, it can have disastrous consequences for Apple.

Meanwhile, Anne looks at the discussion and thinks about her child, who is now a young adult.

Ann said Apple’s new steps wouldn’t keep her child’s images completely away from the Internet. However, because images are part of the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center photo database, Apple’s system makes it much more difficult for people to share images.

“I know that images of my child have been identified hundreds of thousands of times, so there are quite a few images there,” she said.

Whenever the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center finds an image, Anne will be notified.

And to this day, Anne said, “It can be very overwhelming.”

