I-Day Special | Looking Back on India’s 10 Years of Startup Ecosystem





Recognized as the third largest ecosystem in the world, India’s emerging ecosystem has grown exponentially over the past few years. With around 54,000 DPIIT-approved start-ups, over 50 unicorns, and a beeline of IPO-bound companies, the 2021 start-up ecosystem is by no means small.

With rising reputation and accelerating digital adoption, Indian start-ups are making spectacular deals this year. For example, 10 years ago Byjus acquired the 30-year-old company Aakash Educational Services for $ 1 billion to strengthen its test preparation business. Following this, health tech startup Pharm Easys has decided to acquire a 66% stake in listed healthcare company Thyrocare.

High tech company

Since April 2021, one or more start-ups have joined the $ 1 billion valuation club, adding 23 new unicorns to India’s tally this year alone. But the startup ecosystem hasn’t always been this vibrant. For many tech companies, the road to this point has been a slow, but steady sprint of over a decade.

Most tech companies such as Zomato, CarTrade, MobiKwik, Paytm, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar are at this point through two waves of technology policy space changes, external shocks such as GST, democratization, credit crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Had to last until it reached. Public wealth creation and investor exit.

This boom in the startup ecosystem has been driven by the efforts of the Government of India and its vision of increasing entrepreneurship as well. After the announcement of Startup India in 2015, the Narendra Modi government has undertaken a number of startup-related policy reforms, including funding, state-level startup policies, and startup learning and development programs.

Government Evolution of Startup India: According to a five-year report, between January 2016 and December 2020, start-ups created 4.7 easy jobs and 384 start-ups through a fund of funds of 100 billion rupees. With an investment of R4509 billion in companies, 30 states and union territories have their own start-up policies.

$ 5 trillion economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly pointed out start-ups and innovation as a key contributor to India’s dream of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy. India is now the fastest tech startup hub in the world, already halving ($ 2.7 trillion in GDP) towards the goal of a $ 5 trillion economy.

Capital and oil are India’s two most important imports. To build a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025, we need to attract $ 100 billion of FDI to the economy each year. Our startup ecosystem acts as a magnet for global and domestic capital, allocating this capital to job creation and consumption. Start-ups have emerged as one of the major drivers of job creation, fixed investment and consumption in the Indian economy. Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner of Gaja Capital, said:

entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship has spawned economic development, and sustainable economic development has been a major driver of better quality of life throughout history. Start-ups are the driving force of innovation, helping countries find new ways to solve old problems and find more efficient ways to operate them.

We have endeavored to create better solutions to real-world problems in a variety of areas such as e-commerce, telecommunications, software, AI, biotechnology, and mobility entrepreneurs. It’s interesting to think that services such as ride hailing, food delivery, and digital wallets that we take for granted today didn’t exist 10 years ago.

Companies driving the wave of digitalization in India are pushing our economy in the right direction for technology adoption, enabling consumption and creating more employment opportunities. And thus, it undoubtedly plays a vital role in boosting the economy, said Sanjay Swami, managing partner of Prime Venture Partners.

In addition to this, Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4Capital, said that in this digital world, national wealth is defined by patents, not property. The sheer volume of IP generated by start-ups in the form of design, codebase and new business models will drive India’s years of economic growth and accelerate its rise to becoming a global superpower. Useful for. Problems solved by Indian start-ups serve as benchmarks for solving problems in other parts of the world. Pai added that Silicon Valley, built for the first billion Internet users, will be India built for the remaining six billion.

