Beware of e-commerce sellers





This is Dig Bijay. On Monday, the Supreme Court said an investigation by Indian competition regulators on Amazon and Flip Carts business practices could proceed. Hours later, Amazon announced that it would end its joint venture with Catamaran Ventures in May next year, thereby closing Cloudtail, one of India’s largest sellers.

Both companies are in a difficult situation between investigating business practices and the government’s proposal to change e-commerce rules.

Why does Amazon shut down Cloudtail India?

There are no boring moments in Indian e-commerce.

Flipkart, like Amazon, started its business by selling books online before expanding into many other segments. Today, we sell everything from smartphones to vegetables. Things are interesting after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sent Amit Agarwal to build the company’s Indian market in June 2013 while Flipkart grew as a startup and expanded India’s online commerce market. became.

Founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Flipkart, both previously working at Amazon, has begun to compete aggressively with US companies.

We are talking about billions of dollars. High stakes game. And when the stakes are very high, the government is involved. Wal-Mart’s current Flipkart and Amazon continue to vie for supremacy in India’s online retail business. But over the past few years, they have had to spend more time navigating India’s policy changes in this sector.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it would not continue its joint venture with Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthys Catamaran Ventures, which houses Cloudtail, one of Amazon India’s largest sellers, starting in May 2022. This is big.

The timing is also interesting. The announcement of Amazon’s Cloudtail took place on the night of August 9th. Earlier that day, the Supreme Court said it would not prevent India’s antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), from investigating Flipkart and Amazon India. Company.

Cloudtail is synonymous with Amazon India, so many employees at a sales company feel that they work for Amazon. So why is Amazon unplugging now?

It’s been under construction for some time, and there was a series of events that led Amazon to that big decision. In retrospect, Flipkart undertook some of these changes long before Amazon, but continues to be affected by policy changes and antitrust investigations. We get there, but here’s how it started:

In 2017, the government devised a new rule for FDI in e-commerce, stating that a vendor cannot sell more than 25% of total sales in a single market.

Simply put, Cloudtail, which was moving at least 50% of Amazon India’s order volume at the time, was unable to process more than 25% of its orders.

Cloudtail was a JV three years ago and grew rapidly as a seller as Amazon invested billions of dollars to reach more customers. Later this year, Amazon created another JV similar to the Patni Group. This is Frontizo Business Service, which enhances Amazon’s customer care in India. There is also a subsidiary called Appario Retail. Currently one of Amazon India’s top sellers.

Recently, Amazon India category leader Amandeep Lohan has been appointed Managing Director of Appario Retail for five years starting August 2nd. On August 11th, Amazons Amandeep Lohan reported that he was appointed MD and CEO of Appario Retail. I’m still not sure if Amazon will unplug this JV.

With the 25% rule, not only Amazon India, but also Flipkart has expanded its seller base to ensure that no one sells more than a quarter of its sales. Since then, Appario has begun to see greater exposure on Amazon India.

Flipkart, on the other hand, hasn’t invested in stocks, but has worked with a number of new sellers who have emerged as top-category celebrities. This led to the concept of alpha sellers-the top 10 sellers on the market.

Soon, offline traders and small online traders began complaining to the government and CCI that retailers were circumventing existing legislation by prioritizing specific sellers.

While all this was happening, Flipkart was already struggling to have its own seller on the platform.

Founded by Bansals in 2009, WS Retail quickly became one of Flipkart’s leading sellers. However, according to the rules, foreign-backed e-commerce companies cannot sell their products on their own platforms. Therefore, in 2012, Bansals sold its stake in WS Retail. WS Retail also continued to sell on Flipkart, but gradually reduced its exposure on the platform. Flipkart learned the lesson at WS Retail, but the ghost has plagued its parent company Walmart and its founders and major investors.

Now, just as Amazon and Flipkart felt things were stable, the government tightened the rules of FDI for e-commerce in 2019. One of the major changes was the inability of e-commerce group companies to sell products in that market.

This meant that Cloudtail couldn’t be sold on Amazon and Appario couldn’t. After much debate, the new law was to come into force in February 2019. Thousands of products sold by Cloudtail disappeared from Amazon India on the night of January 31st. This forced Amazon to reduce its stake in Cloudtail and Appario Retail, two of the platform’s largest sellers, to around 24%. Before that, it was about 49%.

Amazon India has also worked with a series of prominent sellers for whom it has no interests. However, Cloudtail and Appario are still regulatory concerns.

Traders and online sellers continued to complain to both government and CCI retailers. What happened next surprised many.

In January 2020, when Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos landed in India, CCI announced a survey of Amazon and Flipkart. There are more. Bezos has announced that his company will invest $ 1 billion to digitize small Indian businesses. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal delved into Bezos, saying the investment was not favorable. Bezos was unable to meet any of the Indian government’s prime ministers on the trip.

They may be fierce competitors, but Flipkart and Amazon have agreed on one thing to stop the CCI probe. They filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court and provided interim relief by continuing the investigation. The CCI then appeared in the Supreme Court and was returned to the Karnataka High Court.

This time, Amazon and Flipkart weren’t very lucky as the court said the court deserved to dismiss the appeal and said the CCI could continue the investigation. Again, Flipkart and Amazon have moved the Supreme Court to suspend the investigation, but this time the court has revealed that it will not. Within a few hours, Amazon announced that it would not update the Cloudtail JV.

The announcement did not mention the Supreme Court’s decision, but the timing of the announcement was impressive. Apart from Indian regulatory concerns, Cloudtail is drawing attention in the UK about Cloudtail’s tax-related disputes because Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is Murthys’ son-in-law.

Also read: The enormous wealth of Rishi Sunak’s family not declared in ministerial registration

Meanwhile, retailers continue to be worried about the widespread changes proposed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. They raise some concerns and the government is investigating them.

Well, things seem far from being settled for the sector before it gets confused again. As we said, Indian e-commerce has never been a boring moment.

Let’s move on to other big developments this week

ETtech DEALS DIGEST

Online executive education startup Eruditus has raised $ 650 million in a new funding round led by venture capital firm AccelUS and Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund II, valuing the company as $ 3.2 billion. Financing pushes the company into the league of Indian startup unicorns.

Also participating in the Unicorn Club this week were Bangalore-based higher education platform UpGrad and cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX.

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of online news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, has raised $ 450 million in a funding round led by Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, and Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II affiliates. Existing investors Sofina Group, Qatar Investment Authority and BCap also participated in the round. According to the company, the valuation has doubled from the previous round of funding, but details have not been disclosed.

Early-stage investor Stellaris Venture Partners has raised $ 225 million for a second Indian-only fund, in line with an unprecedented funding environment that revitalizes domestic start-ups and the tech sector. did. With a four-year history, Bangalore has become the largest seed-to-series A-stage fund in India, a segment of increasing interest over the past few years.

As part of its initial public offering, the travel booking app ixigo plans to raise Rs 750 Chlore and Rs 850 Chlore through primary funding through offerings from existing investors (OFS). With capital market regulators. Online travel agency MakeMyTrip has left the company through a secondary sale that is eight times more profitable with an investment of $ 4.8 million.

Dream Sports, the parent company of online fantasy game startup Dream 11, has set up a corporate venture division called Dream Capital with a $ 250 million corpus. Reduce checks ranging from $ 1 million to $ 100 million in the areas of sports, gaming and fitness technology. The company aims to support about 20 startups, and each startup should have the potential to achieve at least $ 100 million in annual revenue within five years.

TechnoPro Holdings, a Japanese technology-focused dispatch and services company, has acquired Udupi-based digital transformation solution provider Robosoft Technologies for an estimated Rs. 80.5 billion. Over the years, Robosoft has built mobile apps for many of India’s and the world’s top internet brands, providing end-to-end solutions across a range of features including product advisory, design, engineering and analytics.

Let’s take a quick look at the top funding transactions of the week

Industry insiders say that India's annual purchase pay now (BNPL) market will grow from just a few million dollars in 2019 to about $ 1.5 billion to 2 billion within 18 months. Orders for Amazon Fresh Online groceries in Bangalore can now be picked up from your nearest Moa store within a few hours. This service is now available with many PIN codes in the city. Amazon partnered with private equity firm Samara Capital to acquire more retail chains from the Aditya Birla Group in 2019. The role of product manager does not rely on technical skills such as coding, but is currently the most hyped in the field of technical startups in India. According to experts, India's public technology platform is built on a comprehensive and open architecture that will drive future development. Software product companies and cloud service providers are urging the government to revise the eligibility standards adopted by local suppliers.

This is the end of this week. Stay safe and get that jab.

