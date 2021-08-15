Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s new horse-riding enemy is annoying





I really enjoyed the new Assassin’s Creed Valhara DLC in the Siege of Paris. Exploring the new map was great and the storyline was at a perfect pace. Good thing! However, DLC has one part that sucks shit. It’s a soldier in the cavalry. They are annoying and because of how Valhalla works, these dislikes are not fun to deal with.

In the Siege of Paris, Valhalla’s main character, the Viking assassin Iver, heads for a great adventure in France. While there, she has to deal with a crazy king, a whimsical royal family, a helpless peasant, and a desperate Viking clan. So it’s the usual one. But before heading to France, some characters tell Eivor to be careful. They warn her that the French army is armed, professionally trained and formidable. I rolled my eyes when I heard this.

Yeah, sure, whatever you say, I’m talking to Buddy, me, my TV.

And, in most cases, my skepticism that any French soldier can defeat my super-powerful, high-level Eivor proved to be accurate. I was barely touched. Then I came across some armored guys riding horses and thought of myself: oh … so these were the people you warned me about!

The cavalry is a pain in my armored butt. To get started, these bastards have pike and staff who can easily attack you from a distance, fast and do a lot of damage in the process. They have one move that involves piercing you and chucking Eivor across the battlefield. terrible. If more than one of these units appear, God will help you. In the World Series, it’s thrown like baseball.

These dislikes also take far more damage than I expected. Id will attack many times and they will keep kicking my ass. Another annoying fact is that when they are riding them, their horses appear to be almost deadly. There’s nothing more than killing horses to ease my life, but these horses are gods or my main weapon, the Tall Hammer, isn’t as powerful as I thought. However, when I killed the rider, I could easily beat the horse with one hit. (And I did a lot of this because I wanted my revenge.)

Some guides suggest hiding and picking them up with fire arrows and poison. The strategy will work in the end, but it’s not that fun. You can also do what I’ve done, put ants in your pants and run around like a wild viking, trying to use your abilities and melee attacks on horse riders. This isn’t a great strategy, but it’s a bit more fun than hiding or shaving your health with a bow and arrow.

In theory, if Valhalla used his main weapon to fight on horseback, these could have been fun enemies. But you can’t. The bow can only be used while riding a horse. When trying to use the sword, Eivor kicks weakly and slowly instead. Therefore, you cannot have an exciting duel on horseback with these cavalry units. Instead, you have the following options: A. Hiding and shooting, or B. running around in a circle, hitting, trying to kill a horse or rider as soon as possible. There is option C, but it just runs away and ignores those who eat these shit.

At DLC, which did a great job of mixing the old and stealth actions of past Assassin’s Creed games with the thrill of being a powerful viking, these horseback riding enemies feel like a big misfire. Thankfully, because this is the internet, you will receive some responses explaining how easy these enemies can fight and what Im is wrong. So I think it’s fun.

