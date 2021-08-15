How to manage virtual desktops in Windows 11





Want to keep your work emails and Word documents separate from games you play outside of business hours? Virtual desktops are available for Windows. This will seal the group of apps and make it easier to manage.

Introduced in Windows 10 with a task view button built into the taskbar, this feature has been improved for Windows 11. The Windows timeline showing recent activity is gone. Instead, it has a much more sophisticated and simple desktop icon.

Show virtual desktop

On the taskbar[デスクトップ]You can manage your desktop by clicking the icon (which looks like two gray squares). This will show you all open programs and the virtual desktops you have created. (Or use the Win + Tab shortcut.)

Windows 11 also has a rollover feature that allows you to view, reorder, or create a new desktop by hovering over the desktop icon.

Create a new desktop

To create a new desktop[新しいデスクトップ]Click the button to add the new desktop to the list. (Or use the keyboard shortcut Win + Ctrl + D.) The new desktop will be empty, but all open programs you were using will remain open on the previous desktop.

Rename your desktop

To rename an open desktop, click the default name (Desktop 1, Desktop 2, etc.) in the small preview image and enter a new name. For example, label it for a purpose or a specific project.

Reorder your desktop

Having multiple desktops can make it difficult to distinguish between them.Drag the desktops from the list at the bottom of the screen to the desired order to organize them, or right-click on the desktop[右に移動]Select to change the order. (Use Win + Ctrl + Left / Right Arrow shortcuts to switch desktops and Alt + Shift Left / Right Arrows to move desktops.)

Change the desktop background

As a more visual way to distinguish virtual desktops, you can add custom backgrounds to each in Windows 11. Right click on the desktop[背景の選択]Select on that desktop[背景]Open the menu.

Choosing a background or uploading your own will change the background for that desktop, but other open desktops will retain the original background.

Make Windows appear on the entire desktop

By default, programs are kept separate from other desktop programs. So you can open multiple tabs in Edge on one desktop (for example, for work) and then jump to a new desktop to open a completely different set of Edge tabs for personal use.

If you want a particular window (or set of windows) to be available on multiple desktops,[デスクトップ]Open the view, right click on the app and[すべてのデスクトップにこのウィンドウを表示する]Choose.From this app on all desktops[ウィンドウを表示]If you select, the same thing will be done for all open versions of the app.

Drag the app to another desktop

You can easily reorganize apps that are open on your desktop by dragging them to another open desktop. When you close desktops with open programs, they automatically move to the next available desktop.

Customize Quick View taskbar settings

If you want the window to appear from the entire desktop when you click on an open app in the taskbar[設定]>[システム]>[マルチタスク]>[デスクトップ]> Show all open windows in the taskbar>[すべてのデスクトップ]Go to. Here you can also set the Alt + Tab keyboard shortcut to show all windows from all desktops.

Add or remove desktop icons

Windows 11 adds a desktop icon to the taskbar by default, but if you don’t want (or can’t find) space, right-click on the taskbar to open the taskbar settings. Then use the toggle next to the task view to remove or re-add the icon. Keyboard shortcuts continue to work regardless of whether the desktop icon is displayed.

