Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Flip3 5G Smartphones: Better Technology, Price





Samsung introduced the first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, to the market two years ago. Today, electronics giants are truly trying to establish a paid audience for die-hard foldable devices.

Its latest products, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone ($ 1,799.99) and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ($ 999.99), will be available on August 27th, but are still available at a fair price. But with discounts of up to $ 800 and $ 650 on your device, and monthly payment plans, you can reach more consumers with your foldable smartphone.

“It will solidify Samsung’s dominance in this advanced category of devices,” said Anisa Bhatia, senior analyst at GlobalData, in a statement commented on Samsung’s device this week. rice field.

“Both foldable phones are cheaper and more durable than their predecessors. Phones with foldable displays are an integral part of Samsung’s smartphone strategy. Samsung is in its fourth iteration. , Consumer feedback is increasing. It is circulating to improve next-generation devices. “

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G features a bright, responsive screen of 6.2 inches when closed and 7.6 inches when opened, aimed at people with a focus on productivity and multitasking. You can run three apps at the same time and use the S Pen to take notes on half of Fold3 and join the other video conference.

With an improved display of 1.9 inches when closed and 6.7 inches when open, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is coveted by influencers and social media sorcerers. Photos and videos can be taken in flex mode and compact close mode with Flip3 fully open. Press the power button twice, swipe the screen, then tap the screen.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director of Global Wireless Practices at Strategy Analytics, said: The device “remains too expensive for most consumers, but Samsung gives us the opportunity to target deep-pocket early adopters who pay almost anything for the latest status symbols and gadgets,” he said. ..

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Watch4 (starting at $ 249.99), the Galaxy Watch4 Classic ($ 349.99-up), and the new Galaxy Buds2 ($ 149.99) wireless in-ear headphones. All of these will be available on August 27th.

Samsung is number one in foldable smartphones, but Strategy Analytics expects the company to hold a 70% global market share this year. It is second only to Apple in the global smartwatch market, 55% compared to Samsung’s 13%. According to the research company, the second quarter of 2021.

What else has happened with technology?

• Twitter suspends U.S. Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for the first time in two months after tweeting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has “failed” the COVID-19 vaccine and should not approve it. did. Tweets are labeled “misleading” by Twitter and cannot be replied, shared, or appreciated.

• If satellite TV providers and Sinclair Broadcast Group do not reach a new agreement before the August 16th expiration date, 3.5 million dish subscribers could lose some local channels. May be lost: 108 Sinclair stations and tennis channels may be removed.

• The $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by the Senate on Tuesday and scheduled to be considered in the House of Representatives next month includes $ 65 billion to improve broadband connectivity across the United States and make it more affordable. It contains.

Game break

Kotaku reports that the three Marquee Grand Theft Auto franchise entries may be treated as remastered on several platforms, including Nintendo Switch and the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Three games, “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” may be released in October or November. The site reported. The final stage of development.

This Week’s Talking Tech

In the Talking Tech podcast, topics include managing children’s usage time when school returns to a session, continued success in streaming video, and TikTok updates to protect the privacy of teens. I did.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

