Why you shouldn’t use this dangerous message setting on iPhone





This has been a terrible few weeks for Apple, with the sudden announcement that the first Pegasus will start screening iPhones for images of child abuse and iMessage screening for explicit photos sent and received with children. , Caused serious confusion. These changes are only a few weeks away, so there are important settings that need to be changed. Otherwise, there is a risk that dangerous content will be unknowingly dropped on your device.

The two pillars behind iPhone security and privacy are rocking, and Apple seems to be surprised by the huge backlash that exploded. When you realize that Apple is criticizing privacy from the person responsible for Facebook-owned WhatsApp, you know that something surprising and very unusual has happened.

It is common to screen photos for known CSAM child sexual abuse material. This is done on major cloud photography platforms and major social media platforms. Companies are obliged to report when such images are flagged. The controversy stems from Apple’s surprising decision to run scans on devices as well as iCloud.

There are cleverly designed privacy benefits behind Apple’s decision, but for many security professionals, it’s beyond the red line of iPhone integrity. Your iPhone is your private domain, and Apple’s forced access to your device to monitor your activity is as a thin edge of a very dangerous wedge, no matter what warnings or modifiers you have. It was expected to be seen by many people.

Learn more about Apple’s plans. Here’s why you should be concerned and how iPhone will affect you in the future.

Apart from this, Apple’s proposed update is a timely reminder of serious problems for millions of iPhone users, a setting that should be changed all the time, and content goes unnoticed on mobile phones. Prevents it from being saved.

Prior to Apple’s controversial update, there was a risk that this content image and video could contain malicious code that could endanger the device. It is possible that this content is currently illegal. Strangers may be able to drop photos on your phone, and if you have iCloud Photos enabled, those photos will be shown by Apple soon.

This is an automatic save of images. Photos and videos are also automatically saved to your iPhone when you attach them to messages you receive from your contacts or groups. Given the number of groups you may belong to, that’s a big risk. I’ve seen a lot of stories about inappropriate images and videos being sent within a group. This caused problems for users who were completely unaware that the content was stored in the camera roll.

This doesn’t happen with iMessage, but it happens with both WhatsApp and Telegram, with hundreds of millions of iPhones installed between them. Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, said he was asked if WhatsApp would adopt this system. The answer is no. But if you don’t change the iPhone’s default auto-save image WhatsApp settings, the answer is actually “yes”.

My advice is to disable this setting for each messenger. Images can be dangerous, and there have been multiple reports in recent years of image files containing harmless malicious code when viewed in the Messenger sandbox, but they work as soon as you download the file to your mobile phone. May start to.

As a general rule, unless you can’t guarantee the sender and the image (or video) isn’t doing a viral round on Facebook, Twitter, or one of the messengers and you think it’s personal media. Do not save the image on your mobile phone. ..

Think carefully before saving your photos to your device and warn Check Points Ekram Ahmed. These can be Trojan horses that hackers can break into your cell phone. Last year, his company showed how to hack Instagram using malicious image files.

Now that Apple has confirmed that screening on devices will take place, there is a significant increase in reasons for disabling this setting, first in the United States and then perhaps in other countries.

The good news for Telegram users is that they have the option to auto-save only images from their contacts, not strangers. However, you need to disable this anyway. That comes with real risks, especially given that Telegram allows surprisingly large channels and groups.

Telegram setting

Telegram / @ UKZak

WhatsApp also provides an easy option to save photos and videos to your iPhone regardless of who sent them, but behind the scenes, it doesn’t save attachments from unknown senders. This is a big plus, but for large groups, the risk of saving photos and videos without recognizing or checking the content is too great.

Recent Pegasus attacks on iPhone users may have come from unknown senders of iMessage, and as I commented earlier, the risk of receiving attachments from strangers via rich messaging services is now significant. ..

WhatsApp settings

WhatsApp / @UKZak

Apple’s controversial changes have naturally highlighted the risks from the images we carry on our phones, especially if you have tens of thousands of images dating back tens of thousands of years. Despite frequent risk warnings, we are willing to store new content on our devices. Now, given the viral headings generated by this latest iPhone update, it’s a timely reason to check and change those settings.

Obviously, there are many images and videos that you want to save on your device. Keep in mind the principle of secure senders, secure content. If you know the sender and the obvious image or video is from the sender, then there is no problem. You can use iMessage to get a full resolution image with metadata.

If you really want to save something and you can’t guarantee its security, you can take a screenshot of the image in Messenger and save it that way. You can assume that you will not do this for images that may be illegal. Obviously you should remove it in Messenger and consider reporting.

If your content looks like a viral download from social media, don’t save it to your iPhone as the messenger and social media platforms we use are flooded with that kind of material every day. For the same reason, if you don’t know the sender, just store the content in messenger. It’s almost certainly safe.

Just sending an automatically saved file sounds dangerous, but it tends to be the norm for many, ESET’s Jake Moore warns. Images can be saved retroactively and can be selected if the images are known to be safe by known senders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2021/08/14/apple-iphone-warning-as-dangerous-photo-threat-gets-serious/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

