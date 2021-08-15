Ready to upgrade?These are the 6 best 13 inch laptops in 2021





It’s August. So it’s time for people to start thinking about upgrading their laptops for work or school, or just to stay at home. A year after all of this is integrated, people are even more dependent on having the right laptop to get the job done.

If you are in the upgrade market, here are the 6 best laptops to get the job done:

1. M1 MacBook Air

Sure, the M1 MacBook Pro can be technically claimed to be a “power user” laptop, but I think it’s close enough that the MacBook Air is a much better option for most people. increase. Unless you really like the touchbar or the fan noise (which the MacBook Air doesn’t have), there’s little reason to choose a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The latest version of the MacBook Air has the same Retina display, the same slim design, and the same number of USB-C ports (2) as previous models. What’s new is the inclusion of the same chips as the MacBook Pro mentioned above: the M1, Mac mini, the latest 24-inch iMac, and the iPad Pro. As a result, it is much faster and more power efficient than any other product on this list. (From $ 999 on Apple.com)

2. Dell XPS 13 OLED

The latest version of the Dell XPS 13 I tested looks like all other 11th generation Intel Core models. By the way, it looks like an earlier version. That is, until you turn it on. The version I’ve used for a few months has a 13.4-inch 3.5K OLED touch display, which is amazing.

Apart from that, it’s the same laptop that has already won the title as the best Windows PC you can buy, especially if you’re looking for a relatively small package and great power. is. And it’s small. The XPS 13 isn’t the lightest option on this list, but it’s arguably the smallest profile. When it comes to OLED displays, it usually costs $ 400, but at the time of publication, Dell is running an offer worth it. (From $ 1549.99 on Dell.com)

3. Lenovo X1 Nano

The most important thing to know about the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Nano is that it is the lightest Thinkpad Lenovo has ever made. It still has a carbon fiber body, a fingerprint sensor next to the trackpad, and, of course, a small red pointer nub. The version I reviewed also features the 11th generation Intel Core i7, which provides more battery power while treating the battery more gently than previous chips.

Basically, if you’re a Thinkpad fan and want something light and powerful, Lenovo has finally got the right device for you. It’s just bigger than the XPS, but it’s the lightest laptop on the list. If you come and go to the office as part of a hybrid work arrangement, that can make a big difference. (From $ 1487 on Lenovo.com)

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Like XPS, Surface Laptop 4 didn’t get any kind of external update. Everything new on this device is inside. These changes are similar to the other Windows devices on this list. Improved battery life in addition to improved performance using Intel’s 11th generation Core i5 and i7 processors.

But perhaps the most interesting change is that you can get it with one of the AMD processors that is $ 300 cheaper than the equivalent Intel model. Of all the non-Mac laptops on this list, the Surface Laptop 4 is easily the most minimalist in terms of both design and additional features. It’s not particularly flashy, but it’s a lightweight, elegantly designed laptop that’s powerful enough for most users. (From $ 999 on Microsoft.com)

5. Google Pixelbook Go

To be honest, I’m not a big fan after a year of having four kids carrying a Chromebook to school. Most of them are underpowered, heavy and made of low quality parts. Of course, if you’re willing to spend hundreds of dollars just running Chrome, you can understand why Chromebooks seem to be a good choice.

In that case, if you’re looking for a Chromebook, Google Pixelbook Go is the best option. This is arguably not the cheapest option, but it’s a much better build and you don’t have to think that you just bought a regular old laptop running Windows or macOS. (From $ 749 on Google.com Intel Core i5)

6. iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Magic Keyboard

Finally, if the “laptop” you’re looking for needs to double as a tablet, there are plenty of options for that. There are removable ones like the two-in-one laptop, Surface Pro, and Surface Book. Still, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard may be the most versatile and powerful option.

The latest iPad Pro has the same M1 processor as found on modern Macs, so it’s more powerful than most laptops on this list. Although not elaborated here, the 12.9-inch could be the perfect device to replace your laptop.

As a bonus, the Liquid Retina HDR display is undoubtedly a hype, making it an ideal device to sit and watch a movie at the end of the day’s work. The main drawback is that when the Magic Keyboard is connected, it is heavier (and more expensive) than most other optional entry points on the list. (From $ 1448 on Apple.com Magic Keyboard)

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/ready-to-upgrade-these-are-6-best-13-inch-laptops-for-2021.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos