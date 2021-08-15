Cookieless Future: What Marketers Should Do Following Google’s Delay





August 2021 | Read 6 minutes

As you may have heard, the future without cookies is lagging behind. If that sentence doesn’t mean anything to you, here’s a short translation: Google was planning to phase out third-party cookies in early 2022, announcing the so-called cookie-free future, Suddenly decided to postpone the abolition in late June 2021 Timeline up to almost two years – until the end of 2023.

The curveball shocked the entire ad tech and martech industries, spending most of their two years preparing for a cookie-free future. So the question is, what are you doing now that the deadline has been postponed?

In this article, help us fully understand the implications of the last two years as a marketer and help you get the most out of this new timeline. We recently talked about this in MADFest London, so if you just want to watch the video, skip to the end of the post.

Why do I need to worry about a cookie-free future?

As a marketer, you definitely have hundreds of competing priorities – and each of them is urgent and probably has an immediate impact on your bottom line. So it’s okay to wonder why you need to worry more than two years ahead, but you need to rethink. The reason is shown here.

The world of digital advertising is upset when third-party cookies are gone. Their deprecation means that digital ad serving, retargeting, and cross-domain tracking have almost completely stopped.

If your activity depends in any way on any of these three factors, think about what your consequences and revenue would be if they disappeared overnight.

The future without cookies is 2023-can I certainly wait?

There is one thing to consider before considering kicking the can and preserving the preparation of a cookie-free world for a long time. That means that even Google needed an extension of the deadline. The deadline they set.

If Google realizes that with its nearly endless resources, preparing for a cookie-free future will take another six months, not just another two years, a warning bell for our rest with a little more humble roots. It should ring. This means that it should not be seen as a reason to postpone future delays without cookies, but as a warning that every minute is counted to make sure it is ready. increase.

How to prepare for a cookie-free future

So what do you do? Here are four of our tips based on helping marketers around the world, from Virgin Media to Heineken, prepare for a cookie-free world.

1. Build a first-party data asset

When some kind of data disappears, the smartest way is a little obvious. That is to get it from another location. In the cookie-free future, that third-party data will need to be replaced with first-party data.

What is first party data? This is data we collect directly from existing or prospective customers. A good example is a newsletter subscription or purchase history, which can also include website or app behavior data.

Well-organized first-party data assets allow you to create a single customer view of customer attributes and actions, allowing you to create more accurate segments and resolve identities across multiple devices and identifiers. All of this leads to a better ability to effectively target across different marketing channels.

However, this is not as easy as it sounds. To do this, you need a customer data platform that captures and integrates data from multiple sources and enables actions (such as creating segments and pushing segments to other tools). Marketing stack). These next-generation stuff, such as the Zeotaps Customer Intelligence Platform, will help you do so while keeping your data privacy and compliance locked down. by the way…

2. Confirm your consent

As you navigate the cookie-free future and start building your own first-party data assets, you need to remember exactly why third-party cookies were first deleted to undermine consumer confidence.

Third-party cookies gave the impression that they were being followed over the Internet, blurring the line of consumer control over the data. All of this has led to a collapse of trust among consumers, advertisers and publishers. That’s why cookies are gone. This means that no matter what approach you take in the future without cookies, you need to make sure that you don’t make the same mistake again.

In reality, this means that future data we collect and use must ensure that consumer consent is obtained and reflected. However, this is similar to the previous point about integrating the first-party data itself. It’s easy to say. After all, individual user consent can be obtained in many places, such as when signing up for a newsletter or creating an account. To stand on top of that, these various locations need to be integrated. sauce.

At the other end of the spectrum is the question of how consent is reflected when running that data. Setting safeguards so that you can easily see that your data is only being used on the right channels will require a Data Protection Officer (DPO) to monitor each time you set up a campaign for good reasons. Often. scale.

There are two steps needed to overcome these challenges. First, audit the consent process, just as it did when the GDPR came into effect a few years ago. Investing in a Consent Management Platform (CMP) is worth investing in. Next, we’ll look at how consent mastering and consent orchestration work in the data management process. A good CDP needs to incorporate this.

3. Explore a world without addressable cookies

First-party data is a big part of the future without cookies, but it’s not the big picture. In the absence of third-party cookies, various targeting methods will emerge to fill in the blanks. Currently, it takes two years to find out which method works.

A complete list of all these, and the strengths and weaknesses of each, is an encyclopedia in its own right, but here is a brief introduction to the kind of things to watch out for.

Content target. Yes, it has made a considerable comeback. This is a way to place ads on websites that are relevant to your audience’s interests and characteristics. Cohort base. If you’ve heard acronyms like FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), this is what they’re referring to. It’s basically aimed at people with similar browsing habits (theoretically, it protects anonymity while providing accuracy to advertisers). This is also known as a fingerprint and basically uses the user’s metadata to build a targetable profile. Authenticated user. If you’ve heard of universal identifiers, this is the same. These are premium audiences as they are easily authenticated on the publisher’s website. A garden surrounded by walls. Facebook, Snapchat and their types. You know the drill

As you can see, this is a landscape that suddenly became much more complicated. Understanding that and testing are two different things. Now is the time to try them out and make sure you have the resources and budget to create a new toolset that will lead your campaign to a cookie-free future.

4. Veterinary solution for European suitability

The elephant in the room was Europe, due to the delay to the future without cookies. Development enthusiasts may remember that in March 2021 Google suddenly announced that it would put the FLoC origin test on hold in Europe. This was when the alarm bell began to ring.

FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) was proposed by Google as an alternative to third-party cookies and is widely interpreted as a reason for the suspension of testing in Europe due to concerns about the GDPR and e-privacy directives. Was there. Many weren’t surprised, but it was evidence of a broader problem. Most ad tech and martech solutions are written in North America and are not ready for the stricter privacy and security regulations found in Europe.

For marketers based or operating in Europe, take this as an important lesson in preparing for a cookie-free future. Don’t assume that the promised solution is perfect for Europe. Ask the right questions, have your data protection officer on standby, and dig deeper.

Conclusion

The countdown is in full swing. Remember, third-party cookies have already disappeared in Safari and Firefox, so technically a cookie-free future is already here.

As a marketer, this means no wasted time preparing for a new world of digital marketing. This includes not only building a solid and agreed first-party data asset, but also building a suite of all-new addressing solutions (third-party cookies) that previously had only one.

For that purpose, it is best to continue preparations in earnest. And if you need help, you know where to find us.

Watch the video!

