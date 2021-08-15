Hades on PS5 and Xbox Series X are the same game, but a little better





Approximately a year after developer Supergiant Games released the Game of the Year roguelike game on Nintendo Switch and PC, PlayStation and Xbox owners can finally experience Zagreus’s rebellious adventure in the Greek underworld. became. For me, it’s a chance to humiliate my father, All Hades himself, and become a fishing god I couldn’t switch on.

You see, after more than 140 hours of playtime (and more than 140 escape attempts) in the switch version of Hades, I caught a legendary (also known as a very rare) fish after dozens of attempts. did not. However, when I replayed the game on the PlayStation 5, the second catch after getting the Rod of Fishing was the legendary Seamare. My third? Scyllascion. I’m doing the legendary catch streak of two fish, and all the evidence shows that I’ll be an unstoppable angler’s half-god.

Rather, DualSense is a more responsive controller than the standard Joy-Con that comes with the switch, eliminating the need to tackle the lag, drift, and loss of connectivity that plagues Nintendo’s removable controllers. So Hades is a lot more fun. I like PS5 more as much as I liked playing Hades on the Switch.

Beyond that, there’s little to add that might surprise you about the PS5 version of Hades I’m playing this week. It’s almost the same as the one released before. Still, it’s the same amazingly addictive roguelike action-adventure that created the Hades Polygons 2020 Game of the Year. (However, it’s certainly nice to see Hades load faster and look sharper on the PS5.)

The act of playing again is certainly different. I blit many of the revelations of that story that this circulates, it felt bittersweet. As Zagreus, who is still underpowered, I managed to make Hades the best and escape from the underworld in the 13th attempt. Then again in my 14th attempt. What used to feel like a challenge now feels like a speedrun. Zoom in on the game’s rich dialogue and organic character development, rush to uncover the truth about Zagreus’ history and make friends with all Olympic athletes in record time.

Meanwhile, it was a pleasant surprise to see Hades’ perfect-paced gameplay mechanics re-emerge with new playthroughs. They happen earlier than expected. Back in the game, I was convinced that I was a little bored to reacquire all the abilities, weapons, trinkets, and other aspects of Zagreus. But I’m back in the middle of it, with only 18 escape attempts, already making things difficult with the game’s Pact of Punishment and other voluntary challenges. Perhaps this time you can even equip a better controller to defeat Karon, the true final boss of the game.

Hades is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and can be played through the Xbox Game Pass.

