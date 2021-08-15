Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 2021-Exam 900QA !!





Welcome to Associate Cloud Engineer-Google Cloud Platform Practice Test! This course aims to learn the basics of GCP and apply it to your work environment using the Google Cloud Platform practice exam, an associate cloud engineer.

In this course, you will learn the following:

1. Setting up a cloud solution environment

1.1 Cloud project and account settings. The activities are as follows.

Creating a project

Assigning users to predefined IAM roles in your project

Managing users with Cloud Identity (manual and automatic)

Enable API in your project

Provisioning one or more Stackdriver workspaces

1.2 Managing billing configurations. The activities are as follows.

Create one or more billing accounts

Link your project to your billing account

Billing budget and alert settings

Billing export settings for estimating daily / monthly charges

1.3 Command line interface (CLI), especially Cloud SDK installation and configuration (such as default project settings).

2. Cloud solution planning and configuration

2.1 Plan and estimate the use of GCP products using the Pricing Calculator

2.2 Planning and configuration of computing resources. Here are some considerations:

Choose the right computing choice for your specific workload (eg Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, App Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions)

Use preemptive VMs and custom machine types as needed

2.3 Planning and configuration of data storage options. Here are some considerations:

Product selection (eg Cloud SQL, BigQuery, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Bigtable)

Selection of storage options (eg standard, nearline, coldline, archive)

2.4 Network resource planning and configuration. The tasks are:

3. Deployment and implementation of cloud solutions

3.1 Deploying and implementing ComputeEngine resources. The tasks are:

Launch a compute instance using Cloud Console and Cloud SDK (gcloud) (eg disk allocation, availability policy, SSH key)

Create an autoscaled managed instance group using an instance template

Generate / upload custom SSH key for your instance

VM configuration for Stackdriver monitoring and logging

Computing quota evaluation and demand for increase

Installing Stackdriver Agent for monitoring and logging

3.2 Deploying and implementing Google Kubernetes Engine resources. The tasks are:

Deploy Google Kubernetes Engine cluster

Deploy container applications to Google Kubernetes Engine using pods

Google Kubernetes Engine application monitoring and logging settings

3.3 Deploy and implement App Engine, Cloud Run, and Cloud Functions resources. Tasks, if applicable, include:

Application deployment, scaling configuration, version, and traffic split updates

Deploy applications that receive Google Cloud events (Cloud Pub / Sub events, Cloud Storage object change notification events, etc.)

3.4 Deploying and implementing a data solution. The tasks are:

Data system initialization using products (Cloud SQL, Cloud Datastore, BigQuery, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Pub / Sub, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Dataproc, Cloud Dataflow, Cloud Storage, etc.)

Loading data (eg command line upload, API transfer, import / export, loading data from Cloud Storage, streaming data to Cloud Pub / Sub)

3.5 Deployment and implementation of network resources. The tasks are:

Creating a VPC using a subnet (custom mode VPC, shared VPC, etc.)

Launch a ComputeEngine instance with a custom network configuration (internal only IP address, Google private access, static external and private IP address, network tag, etc.)

Creating VPC Input and Output Firewall Rules (IP Subnets, Tags, Service Accounts, etc.)

Create a VPN between your Google VPC and your external network using CloudVPN

Creating a load balancer to distribute application network traffic to applications (eg global HTTP (S) load balancer, global SSL proxy load balancer, global TCP proxy load balancer, regional network load balancer, regional internal load balancer)

3.6 Deploying the solution using Cloud Marketplace. The tasks are:

3.7 Deploy application infrastructure using Cloud Deployment Manager. The tasks are:

4. Guarantee the normal operation of the cloud solution

4.1 Managing ComputeEngine resources. The tasks are:

Managing a single VM instance (eg start, stop, edit configuration, delete instance)

SSH / RDP to instance

Connect the GPU to the new instance and install the CUDA library

View currently running VM inventory (instance ID, details)

Working with snapshots (for example, creating a snapshot from a VM, viewing a snapshot, deleting a snapshot)

Manipulating images (for example, creating an image from a VM or snapshot, viewing an image, deleting an image)

Instance group operations (setting autoscaling parameters, assigning instance templates, creating instance templates, deleting instance groups, etc.)

Working with management interfaces (Cloud Console, Cloud Shell, GCloud SDK, etc.)

4.2 Manage Google Kubernetes Engine resources. The tasks are:

View currently running cluster inventory (nodes, pods, services)

Browse the container image repository and view the details of the container image

Node pool operations (add, edit, delete node pools, etc.)

Manipulating pods (adding, editing, deleting pods, etc.)

Service operations (adding, editing, deleting services, etc.)

Manipulating stateful applications (persistent volumes, stateful sets, etc.)

Working with management interfaces (Cloud Console, Cloud Shell, Cloud SDK, etc.)

4.3 Managing App Engine and CloudRun resources. The tasks are:

Adjusting application traffic split parameters

Setting scaling parameters for autoscaling instances

Working with management interfaces (Cloud Console, Cloud Shell, Cloud SDK, etc.)

4.4 Managing storage and database solutions. The tasks are:

Moving objects between Cloud Storage buckets

Convert Cloud Storage buckets between storage classes

Cloud Storage bucket object lifecycle management policy settings

Run queries to retrieve data from data instances (Cloud SQL, BigQuery, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Datastore, Cloud Bigtable, etc.)

BigQuery Query Cost Estimate

Backup and restore of data instances (Cloud SQL, Cloud Datastore, etc.)

Check job status with Cloud Dataproc, Cloud Dataflow, or BigQuery

Working with management interfaces (Cloud Console, Cloud Shell, Cloud SDK, etc.)

4.5 Management of network resources. The tasks are:

Add a subnet to your existing VPC

Extend your subnet to have more IP addresses

Reserve a static external or internal IP address

Working with management interfaces (Cloud Console, Cloud Shell, Cloud SDK, etc.)

4.6 Monitoring and logging. The tasks are:

Create Stackdriver alerts based on resource metrics

Creating Stackdriver custom metrics

Configure log sync to export logs to an external system (such as on-premises or BigQuery)

Viewing and filtering logs in Stackdriver

View details for a particular log message in Stackdriver

Investigate application issues using cloud diagnostics (for example, view cloud trace data, use cloud debug to view application point-in-time)

View Google Cloud Platform status

Working with management interfaces (Cloud Console, Cloud Shell, Cloud SDK, etc.)

5. Access and security configuration

5.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) management. The tasks are:

View IAM role assignments

Assigning an IAM role to your account or Google Groups

Defining a custom IAM role

5.2 Managing service accounts. The tasks are:

Managing service accounts with limited privileges

Assigning a service account to a VM instance

Allow access to service accounts in another project

5.3 Viewing audit logs for projects and managed services.

