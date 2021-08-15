How Chinese Youth Respond to Video Game Curbs





Chang Yu Chen is the last summer vacation before high school, but the event is moving in an unwelcome direction. The 14-year-old’s match time is shortening as Chinese tech companies are trying to dispel the accusations of selling “mental opium” to the country. Youth.

Due to the edict of game giant Tencent, players under the age of 12 will not be able to make in-game purchases in the multiplayer battle blockbuster Honor of Kings, while players under the age of 18 will have two hours on vacation and school nights. You will be locked out after 1 hour.

“I wanted to cry,” said Zhang, who was distressed when the news bounced across the world’s largest gaming market, which absorbed $ 20 billion in the first half of this year alone.

“Limiting the time of the holiday match means that you can’t play (Honor of Kings) to your heart’s content,” he told AFP.

There is no objection to the tastes of Chan and his fellow group, and changes imposed too early show signs that the company is too big, owns too much data, holds too much, or technology. This is because we are scrutinizing the scene. On top of the Chinese people.

As the Communist Party refines the type of capitalism it wants in society, the game seems to be the latest target for regulators who are already building mega-apps that offer ride-haling, personal finance, and online learning.

State media reports have picked out the game, one article calling it “mental opium” and another advocating the end of tax cuts in this sector.

This file photo, taken on August 11, 2020, shows a man wearing a face mask using a mobile phone in front of a billboard in Beijing. (AFP)

“I have nothing to do”

Despite China’s largest gaming market in the world, investors rushed to sell Tencent’s stake, rivaling NetEase, XD Inc and Bilibili.

In response, Tencent dropped a bomb curb during playtime this month. This is an early sign of widespread change in the industry. Minors complain that the measures are overkill and are affecting teens who just want to relax after college entrance exams.

“I’m on vacation now and have nothing to do with it, but I can only play for a short while,” said a 17-year-old student named Lee. “It’s pretty upset,” she added, adding that teens are more disciplined and shouldn’t be forced to stop playing. She will be automatically locked out after reaching the two-hour holiday limit.

However, even if the curb is wide, there are loopholes. Playing different games for an hour can cause teens to play the same amount of time as before. Some have completely circumvented this policy by borrowing an adult account or using their parents’ cell phones.

“By renting an account now, you can play games 2-3 hours a day, and of course after 10 pm,” said another 17-year-old student, subject to anonymity.

Some analysts say the reaction to state media coverage of the game may be overkill. “Investors have made it a big story by overreacting,” Ether Yin, a partner at consultancy Trivium China, told AFP. “It’s a land policy since 2018 to keep kids out of the game.”

In the photo of this file, taken on June 12, 2019, game fans are playing during E3 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. China is the world’s largest gaming market, absorbing $ 20 billion in the first half of this year alone. (AFP)

“Why do they have to do this?”

However, to stay ahead of public criticism, Yin believes that other gaming companies are likely to develop their own plans to limit minors from playing and spending money in the game. I am.

Michael Norris, research and strategy manager at consultancy Agency China, said the impact on Tencent is “minimal” so far, given that children under the age of 16 make up about 3% of total bills. I am.

However, the gaming sector has already been scrutinized, and if concerns are addictive, it is “unusual” to pick out regulated online games, Norris said. For now, Tencent’s game curb claims that it’s unlikely to be a victim. Parents playing games with their children are also locked out.

Programmer Peng Jianfei said his 12-year-old son used his account to play “Honor of Kings” when an authentication prompt was displayed during the summer vacation and the boy entered his ID number to trigger a block. Said he was. “I think such measures can reduce the game time for minors to some extent,” said a 45-year-old man. “But for now … If you can’t play Tencent’s game, don’t you think you can always go to Hong Kong NetEase?”

However, other parents welcomed the restriction. “If children spend too much time playing games, their eyesight will be adversely affected,” Beijing’s 34-year-old mother named Wang. Pulling her arm was her 10-year-old son, a “Honor of Kings” fan who was not very keen on change.

“Mom, say it’s a bad decision!” He said. “Why do they have to do this?”

